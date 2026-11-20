The National Wealth Fund committed £1 billion for offshore wind off the coast of Norfolk, not Scotland
What was claimed
On 11 November the National Wealth Fund committed £1 billion of funding to support offshore wind off the east coast of Scotland.
Our verdict
Incorrect. The £1 billion announced by the National Wealth Fund that day was for two wind farms off the coast of Norfolk.
“ [...] on the day that—the very day—that the National Wealth Fund has committed £1 billion of funding to support offshore wind off the east coast of Scotland.”
At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) last week, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham claimed the National Wealth Fund had that day committed £1 billion of funding “to support offshore wind off the east coast of Scotland”.
That’s incorrect. The £1 billion committed by the National Wealth Fund on 11 November was for two wind farms off the coast of Norfolk.
The National Wealth Fund announced “two £500 million commitments” for the Vanguard West and Vanguard East wind farms “off the coast of Norfolk, for a total commitment of £1 billion”. The funding announcement didn’t mention Scotland.
A government press release from the same day did mention a Scottish project—Berwick Bank B, “off the east coast of Scotland”. But it did not mention any funding in relation to this project. The same press release described the National Wealth Fund’s £1 billion as part of the financing for the Vanguard projects, and didn’t say the funding was for Berwick Bank B.
Berwick Bank B is not mentioned on the National Wealth Fund’s website, and the body confirmed to Full Fact that it has not invested in Berwick Bank B.
Following PMQs, the SNP—whose MP Graham Leadbitter had asked the question Mr Burnham was responding to—called on the Prime Minister to correct the record. Mr Leadbitter raised a point of order about the claim in the Commons the next day.
Mr Burnham also seemed to suggest that the National Wealth Fund had committed money to a project off the coast of Scotland in remarks he made earlier in PMQs, when he said: “Today we are announcing two offshore wind projects—off the coast of East Anglia and off the east coast of Scotland—in part funded by the National Wealth Fund.”
Full Fact contacted Downing Street and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment, but did not receive a response. Downing Street reportedly told The Herald, which covered the exchange with Mr Leadbitter, that the Prime Minister had been referring to Berwick Bank B.
Ministers should correct false or misleading claims made in Parliament as soon as possible in keeping with the Ministerial Code, which states that they should correct “any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity”. Failing to do so reduces trust in politics and harms democracy.
Was this helpful?
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.