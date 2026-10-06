Video of Elon Musk warning of water shortage deaths is a deepfake

What was claimed A video shows Elon Musk saying billions of people may die by 2030 due to water shortages. Our verdict False. The video was modified, likely using a voice clone and lip syncing tool. Mr Musk doesn’t mention water shortages in the original clip.

A video shared thousands of times on Facebook appears to show Elon Musk saying that billions of people could die by 2030 due to water shortages. This is false. The audio in the clip is fake. It was made using artificial intelligence (AI), using an interview Mr Musk gave to Forbes in May that made no mention of water shortages.

One Facebook post shared the video with overlaid text saying “Elon Musk Says 1 Billion People Could Die In 2027”. In the clip, Mr Musk appears to say something “is using up all of our water which ultimately kills billions by 2030”. Longer versions circulating online show Mr Musk supposedly saying it is “AI” that will use up the water. But Mr Musk did not say this in the original. The footage comes from an interview from May, during which Mr Musk discussed a lawsuit he had filed against OpenAI that had just been tossed out by a California court.

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