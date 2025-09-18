Is the government rolling out nationwide standalone 5G by 2030?

What does the pledge mean?

Labour’s manifesto pledged a “renewed push” for “national 5G coverage by 2030”.

5G is the latest generation of wireless communications technology, which allows for greater speeds than previous 3G and 4G technology and greater capacity, so that more devices in a given area can be connected to fast speed internet at the same time.



There are two different ways of rolling out 5G—standalone and non-standalone. Standalone 5G networks (5G SA) are built specifically for 5G. Non-standalone networks use 5G masts and frequencies, but are built on top of the existing 4G network.

Standalone 5G technology was first made available in the UK by Vodafone in 2023, followed by O2 and EE in 2024.

The previous Conservative government set out a target in 2023 for nationwide coverage of standalone 5G by 2030, where nationwide meant “all populated areas”, including “rural villages and communities”.

The Labour government confirmed in November 2024 that it is keeping the previous government’s target and is “aiming to have higher-quality stand-alone 5G in all populated areas by 2030”.

While Labour’s manifesto commitment is worded as a “renewed push” for 5G, ministers have been clear to pledge standalone 5G access by 2030, so that’s the benchmark we are using to assess progress.