Has the government introduced new consumer protections on ticket resales?

What does the pledge mean?

Tickets for live events, such as concerts, festivals or sports matches, can be sold by their original buyers in what’s known as the ‘secondary’ market. These tickets are referred to as ‘resale’ tickets.

Resale tickets are often sold for more than their original price. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that in 2019 “most tickets” sold through two major resale websites “had a mark-up over their face-value of more than 50%”. (Face-value refers to the prices set by event organisers.)

Ticket resales are already regulated in UK law through a combination of consumer protection law and legislation that targets the secondary market.

For example, the Consumer Rights Act 2015 requires resellers or secondary platforms to provide specific information about the ticket, including its face-value price and any restrictions to its use.

The Digital Economy Act 2017 banned the use of automated software (or ‘bots’) to purchase more tickets than the maximum number set by the event organiser, and requires resellers to provide unique ticket numbers to help buyers identify if a ticket is seated or standing, and its location.

Though Labour’s June 2024 manifesto didn’t detail what specific consumer protections the party would introduce, in March 2024 Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would “cap resale prices so fans can see the acts that they love at a fair price”.