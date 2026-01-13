Inaccurate poster warning about 5G health risks circulates again

There is no evidence that 5G technology is harmful to human health when used within the recommended exposure limits.

The signals emitted by 5G towers are damaging to humans, animals and plants, and can cause health conditions, including heart and vision problems.

A picture of a poster making a number of claims about health risks of 5G exposure is recirculating on social media. But there’s no evidence that wireless cellular technology, such as 5G networks, are harmful to health when exposure is within the recommended limits.

Text on the image shared on Facebook and Instagram says: “This is a 5G small cell tower. The signals emitted by this tower are damaging to humans, animals and plants.’’ It then lists several health conditions supposedly caused by exposure, including headaches, cognitive fatigue, and heart and vision problems.

5G uses radio waves that make up part of the electromagnetic spectrum of non-ionising radiation. These waves can occur naturally as well as from artificial sources, such as base stations or “cell towers”, which help transmit the radio waves.

It is generally agreed that health effects are unlikely to occur if exposure to radiowaves is within the recommended limits set out by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).