Covid vaccine claims at the Reform UK conference: fact checked

What was claimed A leading oncologist thinks it’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancer of members of the Royal Family. Our verdict There is no credible evidence of a link between the Covid vaccines and cancer, and no evidence they were a factor in cancer cases within the Royal Family. What was claimed The Covid vaccine is unsafe. Our verdict This is not correct, according to regulators and other experts. The Covid vaccines approved for use in the UK have met strict standards for safety and effectiveness. What was claimed In the summer of 2021 we knew that the Covid vaccine wasn’t stopping infection or transmission. Our verdict This is potentially misleading. While the vaccine didn’t stop all infection or transmission in 2021, a UKHSA report at the time said the Covid vaccines then available were effective against infection and were preventing transmission. What was claimed The chair of the BMA told Dr Malhotra in December 2021 that most of his colleagues got their information on the Covid vaccine from the BBC. Our verdict We can’t say how accurate this claim is, as we have no way of directly verifying the exchange in 2021, but the chair of the BMA at the time has denied that he said this. 1 of 4 claims

A cardiologist called Dr Aseem Malhotra was in the news this weekend after he suggested in a speech at the Reform UK party conference that Covid vaccines may have been linked to cancer in the Royal Family. While this claim has been widely covered, Dr Malhotra, whom we have fact checked before, also made a number of other claims in his speech on Saturday. Here we look at some of what he said:

“[Professor Dalgleish] thinks it’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor—a significant factor—in the cancer of members of the Royal Family.” Aseem Malhotra –

This claim refers to alleged comments by an oncologist, Professor Angus Dalgleish, to Dr Malhotra. (The name used by Dr Malhotra in his speech wasn’t entirely clear, but he’s since confirmed this is who he meant to refer to). We have attempted to confirm whether Professor Dalgleish did say this, and will update the article if we hear back. Obviously we cannot check the details of specific people’s medical history, but experts say there is no credible evidence of a link between Covid vaccines and cancer, and we’ve seen no evidence the vaccines were a factor with recent high-profile cases of cancer in the Royal Family. We’ve often fact checked false and misleading claims about a supposed link between the Covid vaccines and cancer.

Cancer Research UK told the Guardian: “There is no good evidence of a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and cancer risk. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against the infection and prevent serious symptoms.” Speaking to the Science Media Centre, Brian Ferguson, professor of viral immunology at the University of Cambridge, said: “Evidence that mRNA vaccines cause cancer is simply untrue…. There is no credible evidence that these vaccines disrupt tumour suppressors or drive any kind of process (biochemical or otherwise) that results in cancer. It is particularly crass to try to link this pseudoscience to the unfortunate incidents of cancer in the Royal Family.” Professor Anne Mills, director of the Medical Research Council Toxicology Unit at the University of Cambridge, said: “There are no credible data for the cancer claims.”

“We’re talking about one of the most lucrative products in the history of medicine [the Covid vaccine] which is unsafe and defective [unclear].” Aseem Malhotra –

It is not completely clear what Dr Malhotra meant to say at the very end of this comment. He may have said “defective”, or he may have meant to say “ineffective”. In any case, he clearly said that the Covid vaccines are “unsafe”. This is not correct, according to regulators and other experts. The NHS says all Covid vaccines in use in the UK have met “strict standards” of effectiveness, as well as safety, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that clinical trials have shown Covid vaccines are “safe and effective, especially against severe illness, hospitalization, and death”. This is well supported by many pieces of research. Serious side effects from Covid vaccination do occur on rare occasions. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that, in England, 63 deaths involving Covid vaccines were registered up to July 2023. But analysis from the UK Health Security Agency found that the vaccines prevented 127,500 deaths in England up to 24 September 2021.

“Pfizer. In the summer of 2021… we knew that the [Covid vaccine] wasn’t stopping infection or transmission.” Aseem Malhotra –

This is potentially misleading. While the Covid vaccine did not stop every single person from getting infected at all, it was found at the time to be effective against infection and transmission. A UK Health Security Agency vaccine surveillance report, published in September 2021, cited estimates that the Pfizer vaccine was 80% effective against infection with the Delta variant. It also said: "Uninfected individuals cannot transmit; therefore, the vaccines are also effective at preventing transmission." Conditions for vaccination against Covid have changed significantly since 2021, with new variants of the virus emerging, new versions of the vaccines being developed, and the vaccination programme now focusing on the most vulnerable people. The latest report from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation notes that the current vaccines in recent use for vulnerable people “provide limited protection against mild infection and no evident protection against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from one individual to another”, but this was not the case overall in 2021.

“I spoke to the chairman of the British Medical Association in December 2021, and I told him what was going on, and he said, ‘Aseem, nobody appears to have critically appraised the evidence as well as you have’, in terms of his colleagues in health policy and senior people. He said: ‘Most of my colleagues are getting their information on the Covid vaccine from the BBC.’” Aseem Malhotra –