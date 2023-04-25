Advice to ‘NEVER’ give babies water is missing context

25 April 2023

Formula fed babies may need small amounts of water in hot weather on top of their normal feed. Breastfed babies should not need this, and water shouldn’t be given to young babies routinely. Babies are at risk of water intoxication if they are given too much.

You should never give a baby under six months water.

A video posted on Facebook and Instagram about giving water to young babies has over 129,000 likes in total, and has been written up in an article in the Mail Online.

Both the video and the article miss some context.

Bad information about health can lead to distrust of medical professionals, cause unnecessary anxiety and lead to people avoiding behaviours that may be safe or useful.

Can babies drink water?

The video, posted by Dr Karan Rajan, a surgeon, clinical lecturer and medical influencer, starts with the statement “do not give [babies] water to drink until they're six months old because it could be fatal” before going on to explain the potential issues around overhydration.

The broader points made in the video, that babies are at greater risk of water intoxication, are true. But this doesn’t mean “you should NEVER give babies water” as the Mail headline says.

It’s also not always the case that “all their hydration needs can be met with breast milk or formula also before they're six months old” as the doctor in the video claims.

The NHS says: “Formula fed babies under 6 months of age may need small amounts of cooled boiled water during hot weather as well as their usual milk feeds” as well as advising the same as a treatment for constipation in formula-fed babies in general.

The National Childbirth Trust says the same, adding that tap water should be boiled and cooled before being given to babies.

Breastfed babies should not need additional water, with the NHS advising to give additional breastfeeds in hot weather if needed.

The video shows 200-250ml as a dangerous dose of water, and that there are risks of malnutrition if babies are routinely being given water instead of feed. The NHS doesn’t give guidance on dosage but too much does indeed carry the risk of water poisoning, and giving babies water regularly risks them being too full for formula which contains important nutrients and energy.

However, it is important to note that in certain situations some babies may need small amounts of water to stay hydrated.

Full Fact contacted Dr Rajan, who agreed that NHS guidance says formula fed babies can have small amounts of water if the weather is hot.

He said: “I think I was pretty clear in the video and even stated that amounts exceeding ~250mls of plain water in babies would be considered dangerous.”

He added: “Everything I’ve said in the video correlates with advice I’ve confirmed with consultant paediatric doctors in the NHS”.

We also contacted the Mail about their headline: “This is why you should NEVER give babies water”, and were told the headline is reporting on Dr Rajan’s claim while the piece is clear about the context on when babies should and should not drink water.

The information included in this article contains the latest evidence and official guidance available at the time it was written. This is not a substitute for medical advice. If you require specific medical advice please consult your GP.

