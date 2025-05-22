Yes, biopsies are necessary for diagnosing cancer

What was claimed Biopsies spread cancer and aren’t necessary to diagnose it. Our verdict Biopsies are necessary to diagnose and plan treatment for cancer. The spreading of cancer cells known as ‘seeding’, is a rare complication of the procedure.

A video on Facebook and Instagram misleadingly claims that biopsies are unnecessary for cancer diagnosis, and that they spread cancer. The speaker in the video says: “You don’t need [a] biopsy to tell whether it's cancer or not. You can be 99% sure just by doing an ultrasound with a technician who knows what she’s doing.” The speaker also says “never do a biopsy for prostate cancer or breast cancer”, and claims that there aren’t studies showing the safety of biopsies. He alludes to knowledge of 50 studies that show that biopsies spread cancer. However, this is misleading because while imaging plays a role in cancer diagnosis, it is not usually sufficient in isolation as claimed, and a biopsy is the only way to be certain whether something is cancerous or not. According to the American Cancer Society, “Ultrasound cannot tell whether a tumor [sic] is cancer.” Additionally, the risks of spreading cancer from biopsies, also known as ‘seeding’, have been studied and are considered to be rare complications. Inaccurate information about health may encourage people to take dangerous risks with their personal health and of those they care for, which can have significant consequences.

What does the speaker in the video claim?

The video features Dr Adiel Tel-Oren, also known as Dr T, whose expertise in this area is unclear based on the qualifications listed on his website. He has a background as a chiropractor and voluntarily surrendered his license after concerns were raised about his management of several patients. We have contacted Mr Tel-Oren and the accounts that posted the video, but have not heard back at the time of writing.

What is the role of biopsies?

A biopsy is a procedure where a sample of tissue is taken and examined under the microscope. This is useful for investigating abnormalities and can help diagnose conditions, and also assess the severity and aggressiveness of a condition. Contrary to the claim made in the video, it is the only way to be certain whether something is cancerous or not. Tissue can be sampled from different areas of the body, and this can be done in several ways, including using a needle or excising larger samples to investigate further. The type of biopsy taken depends on the location and can be done with the assistance of imaging. Although imaging is important in the diagnostic process, it is widely accepted that biopsies provide crucial information that may not be possible with imaging alone. Often, a combination of techniques is used to improve accuracy, as without this, abnormal areas can sometimes be missed. Biopsy results may sometimes be falsely negative, and this is due to various factors such as poor technique and abnormal areas that are difficult to access. Despite the claims made in the video, ultrasounds in isolation are not usually sufficient to diagnose cancer.

Do biopsies spread cancer?