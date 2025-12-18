Have resident doctors really had a 21% real-terms pay cut?

What was claimed Resident doctors in England have had a 21% real-terms pay cut since 2008/9. Our verdict This figure relies on a number of questionable assumptions. In particular, it’s calculated using an unreliable measure of inflation. Other measures suggest the drop has been less—our independently verified analysis using a measure backed by the Royal Statistical Society puts it at more like 6-7%.

Since resident doctors began striking over pay in 2023, the dispute has always centred on a single calculation by the doctors’ union, the British Medical Association (BMA), about how much their pay has fallen in real terms. Everyone agrees that resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, receive more in cash terms than ever before. The problem is inflation, the gradual rise in prices—usually—which causes that cash to lose value over time. Thanks to these price rises, the BMA has repeatedly said that the real value of resident doctors’ pay has fallen in recent years. Its latest figures claim that in real terms, resident doctors’ pay in England has been eroded by about 21% since 2008/9. The figure has been widely quoted in recent weeks, for example in news reports and social media posts from the BMA itself. But is that calculation correct? There’s no mistake in the BMA’s maths, as far as we can tell. But it has used an unreliable measure of inflation, and made other choices that make the scale of the cut look larger. Other measures of inflation, which statisticians have said are more reliable, suggest the real-terms cut is much less than the 21% cited by the BMA. And our new analysis, conducted with the help of an independent expert member of the Royal Statistical Society (RSS), shows for the first time how resident doctors’ pay has changed according to the measure of inflation that the RSS recommends. According to these calculations, it’s true that the value of resident doctors’ pay has fallen in real terms since 2008/9, but not by 21%. Our analysis puts it at more like 6-7%.

When you measure inflation matters too The BMA’s estimate also decides to measure the inflation for each year according to the annual rate in its final month. But Ms Leyland told us this isn’t really the best thing to do, as prices can change on a monthly basis. This is why the Nuffield Trust made its estimate by averaging the rate of inflation for all 12 months of each year. Choosing one specific month, instead of averaging, can make a substantial difference. When we re-calculated our estimate using the average for the previous year instead, it reduced the extent of the pay erosion from about 9% to about 6-7%. If the BMA made a similar choice, by our calculations it would reduce their estimate based on RPI from 21% to about 18%. As the chart above shows, both how and when you measure inflation can have a serious impact on the calculation. By our estimates, the figures range from around 3% (using CPIH on a 12-month average) to around 21% (using RPI and April figures, as the BMA have). Why start in 2008/9? As the Nuffield Trust and others have pointed out, the change in resident doctors’ pay is very sensitive to the baseline you compare it with as well. The BMA has told the Telegraph that 2008 was ”when our pay cuts began”. This appears to be true. Analysis by the Nuffield Trust shows that resident doctors generally received annual real-terms pay rises throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, before a sustained period of real-terms falls starting in 2008/9. This means the BMA has chosen to compare its members’ pay with one of the high points, in real terms, in the last 35 years. Looking this far back also means that most of today’s resident doctors won’t themselves have experienced the whole cut. As the Nuffield Trust analysis points out, 2008/9 was several years before most of them even began their medical degrees. None of this tells us anything about what ‘fair’ pay would be, but it’s an important part of understanding what the claims of a 21% pay cut represent. Dr Sarah Cumbers, CEO of the RSS, told us: “Full Fact’s calculations underline how much the choice of inflation index matters. CPI and CPIH are useful for macroeconomic analysis, but they were never intended for uprating. RPI, which was designed for that purpose, no longer provides a reliable measure and will in effect converge with CPIH from 2030. “This makes it all the more important that the ONS completes its work on the Household Costs Indices, which are designed to reflect inflation as households actually experience it.”