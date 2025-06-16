Resident doctors’ pay: how much do they earn, and what does the BMA want?

Image courtesy of Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

In May, the government accepted recommendations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration to give all resident doctors (previously called junior doctors) a pay rise of 4% + £750. But the British Medical Association (BMA) says this is not enough to make up for the “erosion” in the value of their pay that it says has happened since 2008. It is therefore balloting resident doctors about whether to strike. This explainer looks at what NHS resident doctors earn and what the BMA is asking for, and explores some of the claims currently circulating about their pay.

Doctors have just been awarded a pay rise, so why are they threatening to strike? The BMA argues that the value of resident doctors’ pay has been eroded by inflation since 2008/09, and has published hourly pay figures showing what the pay “restoration” they are asking for would look like. These pay figures amount to a 29% rise on the basic rates from 2024/25, instead of the 5-6% pay rise that the government announced. (A recent Telegraph article wrongly claimed the BMA demands amount to an “almost 30%” rise on top of the 5-6% announced this year, but this was corrected after Full Fact got in touch.)



The government, by contrast, says resident doctors have received the highest pay rise in the public sector for 2025-26, and that it expects average full-time basic pay for a resident doctor to reach about £54,300 in 2025-26 following the new deal. What resident doctors currently earn In the latest data for February 2025, there were 77,287 resident doctors working for NHS England. (Although a few are part-time, making this the equivalent of 74,666 full-time doctors.) These are working, qualified doctors who are also in the process of training towards a specialty, which can take a decade or more. They do not include consultants, GPs, surgeons or other senior doctors who have completed their specialist training. Resident doctors begin work after graduating with a medical degree. They are supervised by a more senior doctor, but as they gain experience some may also begin to supervise their more junior colleagues. Resident doctors need to pass exams at various points. In short, there are many different types of resident doctor, with different levels of seniority and pay, as summarised below.

When speaking about basic pay only, for a 40-hour week, resident doctors currently earn between £38,831 and £73,992 a year, as recommended by the pay review body in May. At the time of writing, however, they are still being paid at last year’s rates while they wait for the new ones to be applied. The government has said they will receive the extra money, backdated to April, in August, at which point their actual pay will shift to the higher rate. The new rate amounts to a rise of about 5-6% on last year, depending on a doctor’s pay grade, with the higher grades receiving slightly smaller rises in percentage terms. What about extra earnings? Basic pay doesn’t cover everything that resident doctors earn. In the latest data for staff earnings, which covers the year ending December 2024, NHS England estimates how much different types of medical staff earned in that period.