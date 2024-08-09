Paint is not being put in cereal

9 August 2024

Trisodium phosphate is a chemical present in many foods and also in some paint products. As a food additive it is generally safe to consume.

A chemical found in paint thinner can also be found in cereal.

A video on Facebook advises that people should not eat cereal because it contains a chemical called trisodium phosphate which is also found in paint thinner. It goes on to say “they literally are putting paint in our cereals”.

Trisodium phosphate, or TSP, is used as a food additive and can be found in various food products. Several food regulators have approved its use.

Whilst it is true that trisodium phosphate can be used in industrial products, there are many other additional chemicals that are used to make paint products. There are also other examples of substances used in foods that have industrial applications.

Claims that are misleading and missing context may cause unnecessary distress to those who encounter them.

Similar claims have previously circulated online and have been fact checked by others.

What is trisodium phosphate?

Trisodium phosphate (TSP) is a chemical compound that has many different applications and is sometimes referred to by different names. As a food additive, it is sometimes called E339.

There are several cereal brands that contain TSP, and several that do not.

TSP has many functions, which include acting as an emulsifier, an acidity regulator and also a preservative. Phosphates are used in many food production processes and can be found in meats, milks, baked goods, cheeses and soft drinks. TSP is also used as an antibacterial in poultry processing.

In addition, TSP can be used for industrial manufacturing processes, and it can be found in various textiles, fabrics, detergents and paints. It can also be released into the environment during use of both indoor and outdoor ‘long-life’ materials, including paint removal.

TSP is approved for use in food by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has GRAS designation, which means that it is “Generally Recognised As Safe” for this purpose.

TSP is also authorised for use in food by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Food Standards Agency in the UK.

Are there any health risks with TSP?

The industrial formulation of TSP is known to cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory tract. If ingested it can cause abdominal pain and a sore throat.

High blood phosphate levels have been known for some time to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with kidney disease, and restricting phosphate intake in these patients is common practice.

A review of available studies found that high blood phosphate levels could also be a concern in people without kidney disease.

A recent study found an association between several food additives, including TSP, and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The study also notes that further research is required to better understand the mechanisms, and that safety regulations for consumers should be evaluated regularly.

Another study found a positive association between several different emulsifiers, which included one phosphate, though not TSP, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. It also noted that further research was needed in this area.

The EFSA has evaluated the safety of phosphates, including TSP, in foods and concluded that there were no concerns with regard to causing cancer or genetic damage. They also considered phosphates to be low risk in terms of causing acute toxicity after oral use.

In 2019 the EFSA recommended new limits on the daily intake of phosphates from food sources. These limits do not apply to people with moderate to severe kidney function, who are more vulnerable to high levels of phosphate.

The General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA), which is a joint venture between WHO and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, provides guidance on the total permissible amounts of phosphates in specific foods.

The FDA food labelling requirements were updated in 2016 to include information on the amounts of various ingredients such as fats, sugars, vitamin D and potassium within products.

While phosphates are not included in this list, manufacturers are able to include information on other vitamins and minerals voluntarily. Any added minerals must also be listed, as well as if statements are made about the health effects or amounts of particular nutrients contained in food.