What was Exercise Pegasus and does it have anything to do with the current Meningitis B outbreak?

The exercise involved every government department, the devolved governments, representation from arm’s length bodies, local resilience forums, businesses, academics and external stakeholders—but its existence does not prove that there is any kind of conspiracy involving the current Meningitis B outbreak in Kent .

Exercise Pegasus was a real pandemic preparedness exercise that took place between September and November 2025. It was the largest simulation of a pandemic in UK history, and was based on the idea of a “novel enterovirus” (which typically cause respiratory infections) originating from a fictional island.

We've seen lots of posts on social media suggesting there’s some kind of conspiracy or undisclosed connection linking the pandemic simulation Exercise Pegasus and the current Meningitis B outbreak in Kent.

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What is Exercise Pegasus?

Posts we’ve seen suggesting some kind of undisclosed link between Exercise Pegasus and the current Meningitis B outbreak have thousands of shares between them.

Many quote or include screenshots from Hansard, the record of what is said in parliament, about Exercise Pegasus and the fictional enterovirus. These screenshots describe how “enteroviruses are a group of viruses that usually cause mild illnesses but can lead to serious conditions such as meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis”.

Other posts claim children are being targeted or include genuine screenshots about Exercise Pegasus that specifically mention Kent.

Many of the posts do not explicitly say what they believe links Exercise Pegasus and the current meningitis outbreak, but instead just suggest or imply that there must be some kind of connection. For example, one says “coincidences after coincidences are NOT coincidences!!!”, and another that the outbreak following the exercise is “probably not a coincidence”.

The reference to meningitis in Hansard, reports that the hypothetical disease from the exercise disproportionately affected children and the fact that Kent is mentioned in some documents relating to the exercise all seem to have contributed to the suspicions of those posting.

But there is absolutely no evidence of any undisclosed link between Exercise Pegasus and the Meningitis B outbreak, or any conspiracy.

As explained above, Exercise Pegasus was a national exercise that saw Local Resilience Forums (which bring together representatives from local public services such as the emergency services and local authorities) take part across the country. Therefore, while it is true that Kent County Council published a document about it, so too did many other UK councils.

A government spokesperson told Full Fact that online claims claiming there is a connection are “nothing more than conspiracy theory nonsense”, adding: “Exercise Pegasus assessed the UK’s preparedness, capabilities and response to a fictional pandemic arising from a novel enterovirus—not Meningitis B.”

The spokesperson said: “The exercise—which took place across the UK, not just in Kent—was a proactive measure to strengthen general pandemic preparedness and was not conducted in response to any specific or imminent outbreak.”

What are pandemic simulations?

Exercise Pegasus was designed to test “the country’s capabilities, plans, protocols and procedures in the event of another major pandemic”.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Planning Society (EPS), a professional body for resilience practitioners in the UK, told us: “Emergency planners and resilience professionals regularly devise training and simulated exercises to help prepare responders and organisations to respond to the different risks communities may face. Exercises such as these offer the chance to fail and learn in a simulated emergency environment.”

They emphasised that “exercising and training are, by their very design, artificial” and described Exercise Pegasus as “a standard pandemic preparedness simulation”, adding: “Training and exercising in this way supports our wider societal levels of preparedness to withstand risks. They use entirely fictional constructs for the purpose of the exercise and are not linked to a real-time public health event.”

Health misinformation that spreads at scale can introduce confusion about the causes and treatments of illnesses, create distrust of medical professionals, and distract from or undermine medical consensus and public health messaging.