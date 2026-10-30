Baseless claim that Henry Kissinger gave a WHO speech about ‘mandatory forcible’ vaccinations recirculates

Baseless claims that former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger gave a speech on eugenics and forcible vaccinations to the World Health Organisation (WHO) have recirculated online.

The posts allege that Dr Kissinger addressed the WHO “Council on Eugenics” on 25 February 2009, saying that vaccine-makers stand to make millions as “the herd pays us for providing extermination services”.

But as we have written before about similar claims, there is no evidence that Dr Kissinger, who died in 2023, ever said this.

The WHO previously told both Politifact and Africa Check that it had no record of such a speech and that the “Council on Eugenics” does not exist. The social media posts provide no other source for the quote.

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Dr Kissinger's representatives also confirmed to Reuters and AFP that the claim he made such a speech was a “complete fabrication”.