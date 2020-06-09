Claim by Independent SAGE about the infectiousness of children is based on unclear evidence

We haven’t seen reliable evidence that backs up this claim. Reviews of the literature to date suggest that children are less likely to become infected and carry the virus. More evidence from antibody studies is needed to quantify the exact transmission risk from children.

Recent UK and international data suggests that children are in fact as likely as adults to become infected and carry the virus.

“Recent UK and international data suggests that children are in fact as likely as adults to become infected and carry the virus” Independent SAGE, 29 May 2020

Independent SAGE⁠—a group of experts set up with the aim of providing “robust, independent advice” to the UK Government during Covid-19—has tweeted that children are as likely to be infected as adults with the new coronavirus, according to recent data.

It’s unclear exactly what international data Independent SAGE is referring to here. We’ve contacted the organisation for more information, but haven’t yet heard back.

The “UK data” seems to refer to a recent study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Independent SAGE’s recent “Should Schools Reopen?” interim report made a similar claim to the tweet, and cited data from the Covid-19 Infection Survey pilot for England, published by the ONS on 21 May 2020.

This is a weekly survey in England which tests for the presence of Covid-19 among the population.

However, experts have advised caution against over-interpreting these early stage results. In the 21 May release of the report, referenced by Independent SAGE, only 35 Covid-19 positive people were included in the analysis in total.

This small sample size means no firm conclusions can be drawn about Covid-19 infection rates between different age groups. The margin of error associated with each result is too high.

The latest (5 June) release of the ONS statistics now includes results from the COVID-19 Infection Survey rather than results from the most recent 14-day period (as was reported previously). Based on these results, the ONS writes “It is not possible to say with confidence that there is any difference in the proportion of individuals in different age groups testing positive for COVID-19”.

The ONS said the data showed “there is no evidence of differences in the proportions of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 between different age categories.” But saying that its data shows no evidence of differences, does not mean it shows that there are no differences, as Independent SAGE claimed.

As we have written about before, reviews of the evidence to date are cautiously suggesting that children are less prone to catching the new coronavirus and play a minimal role in its transmission.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health writes that high-quality evidence from completed antibody studies (which can show whether someone has had Covid-19 rather than whether they currently have it) are needed to confirm the precise details regarding paediatric transmission.