Keir Starmer didn’t say the UK ‘may need to go into lockdown’ if meningitis cases keep rising

What was claimed Keir Starmer said the UK may need to go into lockdown as early as May if meningitis cases continue to escalate. Our verdict False. Number 10 confirmed Mr Starmer did not make these comments, which appear to have originated from a satirical Facebook page.

Amid the outbreak of invasive meningococcal disease in Kent, we’ve spotted social media posts falsely claiming that the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK may need to go into lockdown if cases continue to rise. Number 10 confirmed to Full Fact that he did not make these comments, and we traced the fake quote to a satirical Facebook page.

Posts shared hundreds of times on social media claim the PM “says the UK may need to go into lockdown as early as May if meningitis cases continue to escalate”. Some include an additional quote, supposedly from Mr Starmer, that says “I will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe over the election period, even if that means you can’t go outside”.

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