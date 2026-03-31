Labour MP’s claim that one in six Scots are ‘stuck on an NHS waiting list’ is not reliable

What was claimed One in six Scots are stuck on an NHS waiting list. Our verdict This figure isn’t reliable, as it may double-count patients waiting for multiple things. Public Health Scotland estimates 578,804 individuals in Scotland—roughly one in ten—were waiting for at least one new outpatient, inpatient or day case appointment in February, though this figure is likely not to count all those waiting for NHS appointments.

“One in six Scots are stuck on an NHS waiting list.” Gregor Poynton MP –

Labour MP Gregor Poynton claimed in a video posted on his social media accounts last week that a sixth of Scots are on NHS waiting lists. But as we’ve written before, this figure isn’t reliable. The best available estimate of the number of individual patients who are on NHS waiting lists in Scotland comes from Public Health Scotland. It says 578,804 individuals were on at least one NHS inpatient, day case or new outpatient waiting list as of 28 February 2026. That’s the equivalent of one in ten of Scotland’s population (based on the latest published population estimate, for mid-2024), not one in six. At the time Mr Poynton made his claim the latest available figures were for 31 January—these estimated the equivalent of one in nine of Scotland’s population (586,859 individuals) were on at least one NHS inpatient, day case or new outpatient waiting list.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.