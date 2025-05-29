Can vitamin A ‘prevent and treat’ measles?

What was claimed Giving children vitamin A doses “can prevent and treat the measles”. Our verdict This is misleading. Experts say that vitamin A cannot prevent measles infection, and that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. However, in some cases vitamin A doses may be given to patients with measles to prevent or reduce some complications of the disease.

A video on Instagram makes a series of claims about measles and suggests that vitamin A can prevent and treat measles, questioning why children are not given doses of vitamin A “instead of this hysteria over getting everyone vaccinated or revaccinated”. The speaker in the video, which was posted three months ago and now has more than 70,000 likes, refers to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance which says people with measles should receive two doses of vitamin A supplements. The speaker says that this “can prevent and treat the measles”. This is misleading. The WHO does recommend that all children and adults with measles are given two doses of vitamin A supplements 24 hours apart. But this is because vitamin A can in some cases prevent some complications of measles after infection. Experts say that vitamin A cannot prevent measles infection, and we’ve seen no good evidence to suggest that it can. The WHO says that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles, as do other medical bodies. The ongoing measles outbreak in the US and reports of some children in Texas being treated for vitamin A toxicity demonstrate the importance of clear health information on this topic.

What does the video say?

The video features an American osteopathic doctor, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, who was last year reinstated after previously being suspended for allegedly failing to comply with procedures during an investigation following multiple complaints. Dr Tenpenny made headlines in 2021 after her testimony to Ohio lawmakers referred to false claims and conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines. Dr Tenpenny has recently described the childhood vaccination schedule, which includes measles, as “the pediatric poisoning schedule”. Dr Tenpenny acknowledges in the video that the MMR vaccine reduces measles transmission, but also adds: “The World Health Organisation has been publishing since 2005 that giving children vitamin A—200,000 iUs, yes, 200,000 iUs which is about 1 cc of vitamin A—giving them two droppers full, one on say Monday, one on Tuesday, which can prevent and treat the measles. Why aren’t we doing that, instead of this hysteria over getting everyone vaccinated or revaccinated?” We contacted Dr Tenpenny for comment and have not received a response at the time of writing. We also contacted the account which shared this post. The account holder told us they did not create the video, but had shared it because it was “thought-provoking information” and that specific medical claims should be directed to the doctor speaking in the video.

What is measles?

Measles is a viral illness that is highly contagious. It can spread via direct contact with an infected person who coughs and sneezes, and also via air droplets on contaminated surfaces and in air spaces for hours. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, conjunctivitis and a rash. Measles can cause various complications which include ear infections, pneumonia and encephalitis— inflammation of the brain. Other complications include blindness and also death, particularly in those who are immunocompromised or under the age of five.



Vaccines prevent cases of measles and deaths