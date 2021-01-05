Millions—not thousands—caught Covid last year

Just over 2.4 million people in England and Wales tested positive for Covid in 2020. We do not know the total number who have been infected, but it is probably much higher, because many people are not tested.
What are NOIDs?
Doctors have a legal duty to inform their local authority or Health Protection Team when they come across a case of an important infectious disease, or if they suspect one.
A PHE spokesperson told us: “NOIDS reports are simply one route for clinicians to report suspected cases of COVID-19, which may or may not be subsequently confirmed. They do not in any way represent a total number of confirmed cases.”
What went wrong on social media?
Several people on social media have taken the number of times a doctor reported a suspected Covid case through NOIDs and mistakenly claimed that it shows the total number of actual Covid infections.
By our count, there were in fact 18,152 disease notifications of Covid through NOIDs last year. However, there were far more notifications by labs testing for SARS-CoV-2, the infectious agent that causes Covid, including 235,250 in the last week of the year alone.
People with Covid symptoms are advised to get a test, but not to visit their doctor, which may be part of the reason why doctors reported so few cases of the disease through NOIDs. Since Covid became widespread in the UK, and began to be monitored in other ways, it is also possible that doctors felt there was little need to continue notifying PHE about each case.
because far more than 13,844 people tested positive Covid in England and Wales in 2020.
