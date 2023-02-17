Press Association corrects error in reporting on research for prostate cancer test

17 February 2023

Most of the patients in the study did not have cancer.

A number of news articles misreported new research into a test for prostate cancer. The Telegraph, Independent and ITV News all incorrectly stated that all the men involved in the research had prostate cancer.

In fact, the study shows, albeit unclearly, that the majority of men–97 of the 147–enrolled in the research did not have prostate cancer.

This is important because the study did not just look at how successful the test was at detecting prostate cancer in men who have it, but also at how accurate it was at identifying men who did not have prostate cancer.

Full Fact identified other errors in the reporting which stem from the original research, some of which stemmed from the reporting and some from the paper itself.

As a result of Full Fact’s enquiries, the study authors have corrected a discrepancy in their published paper. The Press Association updated its copy and the Daily Mail has also made a correction.

What the study was about

The study was conducted by a team at Oxford BioDynamics, a company that produces medical tests, in collaboration with Imperial College and the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The researchers looked at tests for prostate cancer. The study claimed that using the company’s new “PSE” test alongside the currently used blood test (Prostate Specific Antigen or PSA) improved the accuracy of both positive and negative results.

PSA, the test used currently, is imperfect as most patients who test positive will end up not having cancer, but it is reasonably good at not giving “false positives”, meaning it rarely tells men who genuinely do have prostate cancer, that they don’t.

The study authors wrote: “The widely used prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test does not have sufficient accuracy, resulting in numerous unnecessary prostate biopsies in men with benign disease and false reassurance in some men with cancer.”

The results of the study found that 93% of positive results with the combined PSA/PSE tests were true positives (in which the patients actually had cancer) and 95% of negative results were true negatives (in which the patients definitely didn’t have cancer). The average of this, 94%, was used by most news outlets to describe the “accuracy” of the tests.

What the outlets got wrong

As mentioned, many media outlets incorrectly reported that all the men in the study had cancer.

Full Fact found that the articles which made this error appeared to use the Press Association wire copy in their reporting. We contacted the Press Association, and the wire service subsequently told Full Fact it had updated its copy.

But this wasn’t the only error. The Daily Mail, in its original write up, wrote that, with the combined tests, 92% of positive results were true positives, and 94% of negatives were true negatives (not 93% and 95% respectively as reported by others).

The Mail had correctly copied these numbers from the study’s abstract (or summary). However, the numbers in the abstract did not match the numbers reported further down in the study.

Full Fact asked the lead researcher, Professor Dmitry Pshezhetskiy from the UEA, about this discrepancy. He confirmed the abstract of the published paper was now being corrected to reflect the true numbers.

The Mail also stated that “most of the 147 men in the study had a positive result for PSA” but this was incorrect as only 57 of them did.

A spokesperson for the Mail told Full Fact that this stemmed from a misunderstanding on the numbers between the different groups in the study, and that the online article would be amended to correct this and the numbers taken from the abstract.

It should also be noted that the study uses a small sample size of 147, and the numbers analysed using the statistical test appear to be even smaller with 101 participants included in the results table for the headline results. The authors told Full Fact that the sample size was big enough to reach statistical significance but that further studies were definitely required, and with a lower proportion of cancer patients.

Dr Alexandre Akoulitchev, Chief Scientific Officer at Oxford BioDynamics told Full Fact “It is everyone’s intention to expand the validation cohort and accumulate real life clinical readouts with early adopters in clinical practice.”

We have previously written about other studies reported in the media, commonly including errors such as mistaking correlation for causality, and failing to pick up on flaws in the research itself.