Most people under 55 don’t have undiagnosed high blood pressure

7 September 2023

It’s true that about 63% of 30-50s don’t know their blood pressure, which might therefore be high in any given case. However the actual proportion of this age group with undiagnosed high blood pressure is probably much lower than 63%.

Nearly two thirds of people aged 30-50 could be living with undiagnosed blood pressure

Reports in the Sun and Mirror about research from the charity Blood Pressure UK are missing some important context.

On 3 September 2023, Blood Pressure UK released a statement headlined: “Nearly Two-Thirds of People Aged 30-50 Could be Living with Undiagnosed Blood Pressure”.

The statement went on to explain that this is because “a massive 63% of UK adults aged between 30–50 don't know their current blood pressure numbers”, according to the results of a survey the charity commissioned.

In other words, 63% of 30-50-year-olds could be said to be at risk of undiagnosed high blood pressure, simply because they did not know what their blood pressure was.

It is almost certainly not true that 63% of the people in this age group actually have undiagnosed high blood pressure, however.

Separate research from England covering 2015-19, published in April this year by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), suggests that the actual percentage of people with this condition in this age group is much lower.

Roughly 10-12% of men aged 35-54 had undiagnosed hypertension according to the ONS research, but the figures for women under 55, and for younger men, were all in single figures.

Full Fact contacted Blood Pressure UK, which agreed that less than two thirds of people aged 30-50 have undiagnosed hypertension.

A Mirror spokesperson told us: “Our facts came from a trusted body and we have been clear in providing context that the stats pointed to increased risk rather than figures of those with the disease.”

It also added a line to the article to clarify that less than two thirds of 30-50s will have undiagnosed hypertension.

The Sun also added some details of the ONS research to its article, following contact from us.

The NHS recommends that all adults over 40 should get their blood pressure checked regularly, at least every five years.

High blood pressure can cause serious health problems, but it can be reduced with lifestyle changes or treated with medication if it is diagnosed.

Charities and the media should take care to describe evidence clearly so that people get an accurate impression of the facts, especially where it concerns their health.

Image courtesy of CDC