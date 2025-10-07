When Power Meets the Wellness Algorithm: Why We Mistake Virality for Truth

Health misinformation today doesn’t come from a shifty snake oil salesman but from sources wrapped in confidence and intimacy: a president at a podium, a celebrity doctor on a podcast, or a wellness influencer who has been on our phones for years.

When powerful figures float dubious health claims, the damage is disproportionate. Their posts don’t travel like ordinary rumours. Engagement-driven algorithms, parasocial trust, and monetisation streams – from affiliate links to supplements and wellness courses – turbocharge that reach and longevity. What follows is not just a content problem; it is the predictable outcome of an infrastructure that has quietly become an unregulated public-health platform.

In my book, The Digital Health Self, I describe how Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and now across newsletters, podcast networks, and retail integrations, health and wellness guidance is no longer peripheral. It is a core commercial genre.

My recent Anthropology & Medicine article characterises Instagram as an unregulated public-health platform because its search, recommendation and glossy visual vernacular push people toward repeatable templates: morning routines, supplement stacks, “natural immunity” practices, nutritional scripts, and before and after reels.

A 2011 paper by sociologists Ward and Voas coined the term ‘conspirituality’: the fusion of conspiracy logics with wellness and spiritual narratives. It offers an explanatory frame –“they’re hiding the truth,” “detox your body,” “trust your intuition”–that casts institutions as corrupt and elevates “natural” choices as moral identity.

These are not neutral aesthetics. They are sales architectures that turn private uncertainty into public performance, and performance into purchase for people seeking everyday support.



In this economy, misinformation persists not merely because it is wrong, but because it is profitable, identity forming, and on brand.

Behavioural economics helps explain why false claims often beat evidence-based facts. Vivid stories stick in our minds more than statistics. We fear losses and prefer “playing it safe,” so doing nothing feels wise. When we see significant view counts and “this worked for me” comments, it feels like everyone agrees, which turns it into some form of social proof. Platforms are calibrated to these shortcuts. In an economy where engagement is the proxy for value, alarm and novelty are features, not problematic health harms. That is why the same myths recur; not because people are duped, but because the system rewards the feelings those myths produce.