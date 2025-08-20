Was a marine animal trainer called ‘Jessica Radcliffe’ killed by an orca?

What was claimed A marine animal trainer named Jessica Radcliffe was recently killed by an orca during a live performance, and images and videos show the attack and its aftermath. Our verdict This is false. There’s no evidence of any such attack or that a trainer by this name ever actually existed. She is described as “fictional” by one early YouTube video making the claims. Many images and videos supposedly relating to the attack were created with artificial intelligence.

The claim that a marine animal trainer named Jessica Radcliffe has been killed by an orca—or killer whale—during a live performance has gone viral on social media in recent days. Thousands of people have reacted to posts on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram that share images and videos supposedly showing the attack, with captions including “justice for Jessica” and “R.I.P Jessica Radcliffe”. But we could find no evidence of any such attack, or that a trainer called Jessica Radcliffe ever actually existed. Versions of the claim have been online for several months, and refer to the incident happening at different marine parks that also aren’t real. The images and videos supposedly showing the incident have been created with artificial intelligence.

