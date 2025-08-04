Facebook posts don’t show man recently hit by car

False. The image is of a man who was hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US in 2021 and died that year.

Posts on Facebook have falsely claimed to show photos of a man who had recently been hit by a car. The image being used in the posts, however, actually shows a man who was hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US in 2021 and died that year.

Hoaxes like these are often shared on local Facebook groups, but they later get edited to redirect traffic to something completely different, such as sites promoting cashback or housing.

The latest we’ve seen are posts shared in Facebook groups for communities in Luton and Biggleswade in Bedfordshire, as well as Finsbury Park in London.

The text of all three posts is almost identical, but the location has been edited to match the location of the Facebook group. For example, the post shared in the group for Luton says: “Please Help! This young man was hit by a car a few hours ago near Luton. He had no ID on him and is still unconscious. We are trying to reach his family or friends — please share or bump this post to help us find someone who knows him.”

All three posts are accompanied by the same image, which shows a man lying in a hospital bed with a bandaged head and his eyes closed, and who has a breathing tube inserted. He appears to be connected to multiple medical devices.

However this photo does not show a man who was recently hit by a car in the UK. Reverse image searches show that the photo is of a man named Josh Tidmore, who was hospitalised with Covid-19, and died in August 2021 in the US state of Alabama.