Online appeals for ‘missing’ daughter called Meghan Roberts are hoaxes

This is a hoax. The image shared in these Facebook posts shows a young woman with a different name who went missing, and was subsequently found safe, in the United States.

A parent has posted an image of their teenage daughter who has gone missing in the UK.

Posts shared to a number of local Facebook community groups across the UK claiming to be from a parent looking for their missing “first born daughter” are hoaxes.

One such post shared to a group for residents of Skelmersdale in Lancashire says: “My first born daughter has been missing since Sunday morning(may 25 2025) still no sign of her. It only takes two seconds to share! #skermersdale

“Her name is: Meghan Roberts Age:15 Height: 5’3 Weight: 115

“EDIT: YES we’ve called the cops. YES we’ve checked her friends houses. If there are any updates I WILL update yall, so plz stop messaging me and asking for an update [sic]”.

Posts with very similar text have also been shared to groups for residents in Farnley and Wakefield in West Yorkshire, Airdrie in North Lanarkshire and Southport in Merseyside, but in each case the location has been changed.