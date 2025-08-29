Posts about ‘homicide suspects’ on the run are hoaxes

False. Police forces in the areas where the couple were supposedly last seen say they are not investigating any such crime.

A pictured couple is on the run in England, following the fatal shooting of an 89-year-old woman.

Posts shared in multiple UK-based Facebook community groups have falsely claimed that police are searching for “homicide suspects … on the run” following the fatal shooting of an 89-year-old woman.

One post published in a group for residents of Southport, Merseyside says: “Two homicide suspects are on the run after robbing and fatally shooting an 89 year old woman in southport

“The police need the public’s assistance in locating Kelly Rees 30 and her husband Ashlee Rees 28. Kelly worked as the victims caregiver. If anyone has information that can lead to their arrest please contact the police.

“Flood your feeds to help locate them and find justice for the victims family [sic].”

Other posts feature in Facebook community groups for Norwich in Norfolk, Luton in Bedfordshire, Wickford and Brightlingsea in Essex, Doncaster in South Yorkshire and Knottingley in West Yorkshire. These posts feature near-identical wording except for a change of location.