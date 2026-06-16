Do 380 ‘illegal boat migrants’ live in Makerfield?

This isn’t an official figure, and isn’t reliable. It appears to be a broad estimate based on data for the number of asylum seekers supported by local authorities. We don’t know how many people who arrived via small boat crossing are actually living in the constituency.

Images circulating on social media ahead of the Makerfield by-election show what appears to be a Reform UK leaflet claiming that “380 illegal boat migrants” live in the constituency. But this is not an official figure, and isn’t reliable.

We’ve asked Reform UK to confirm whether the leaflet pictured, which bears the party’s branding, has been distributed by the party—we’ve not yet had a response, but will update this fact check if we hear back. At least two different images showing the leaflet have been shared online, by a Reform councillor and other social media users.

As we’ve had no response from Reform at the time of writing, we also can’t say for sure what the source is for the “380 illegal boat migrants” figure. But from what we’ve seen previously, it appears to be a broad estimate based on data that shows the number of asylum seekers currently receiving support from the government living in each local authority.

Reform has previously confirmed it produced a similar leaflet for the Gorton and Denton by-election in February, which we fact checked at the time, and when we used the same methodology the party told us it used to produce that leaflet, we were able to match the 380 figure on the Makerfield leaflet.

There’s no reliable data showing the exact number of small boat arrivals living in each parliamentary constituency.