Video of ‘asylum seeker’ saying he wants ‘more money and more freedom’ is AI-generated

What was claimed A video shows an “asylum seeker” saying he’s not happy with the way he’s being treated, that he wants “more money and more freedom” and that the UK isn’t properly looking after him. Our verdict This video isn’t real—it’s AI-generated. The clip contains a SynthID watermark, suggesting it was made with Google’s AI tools, and the comments made don’t match reports of a real interview the fake footage appears to be based on.

A video supposedly showing an “asylum seeker” saying he wants “more money and more freedom” and that the UK “is not looking after” him is actually AI-generated. It contains a SynthID watermark on both its audio and video, which signals it was made or edited with Google’s AI tools. And the comments made in the clip don’t match reports of a real interview the fake footage appears to be based on.

In the clip, which we’ve seen shared on Facebook, X and TikTok, a man appears to say: “I’m not happy with the way we are treated. I want more money and more freedom. The UK is not looking after us and we need proper homes.” One of the posts we’ve seen sharing the footage claims: “Videos are circulating online of asylum seekers saying they’re unhappy with how they’re being treated, demanding more money, better housing, and faster support.”

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