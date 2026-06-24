More AI videos of small boat crossings circulate on Facebook

False. The videos aren’t real and were created with AI.

Videos show migrants in small boats attempting to cross the English Channel or arriving in the UK.

Videos being shared on Facebook, claiming to show illegal migrants arriving in the UK by small boat are AI-generated.

One video appears to show six men in life jackets sitting on a small boat that is floating alongside a larger Border Force vessel emblazoned with Union Jacks. Text on the video says: “Breaking report. Official ‘Good Morning’ welcome for illegal crossings.’ Just 5 more additions to the UK taxpayer’s bill”.

Both the audio and the visuals of the video contain SynthID, a digital watermark added to content made or altered with Google’s AI tools.

Another video, seemingly showing men in small boats floating alongside UK border force vessels, was also flagged as being made with Google AI, as were two other videos, both seemingly showing men disembarking from a small boat on a beach and being directed by police officers.