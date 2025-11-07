Minister repeats incorrect claim about asylum hotel use under Labour

Incorrect. The number of asylum hotels in use was 213 when Labour formed a government in July 2024 and had decreased to 210 in July 2025. The number of asylum seekers in hotel accommodation increased in that period.

In the past year Labour has halved the use of asylum hotels.

“... in the past year we have halved the use of [asylum] hotels”

In the House of Commons last month, parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Wales Office, Anna McMorrin MP, said Labour had “halved” or “nearly halved” the use of asylum hotels since entering government.

But this isn’t right. The number of asylum hotels in use has not halved since July 2024—it decreased by three in Labour’s first year in government. Nor has it halved the number of asylum seekers in them. This has actually increased since Labour came to power.

The number of asylum hotels in use peaked at “over 400 in summer 2023”, under the previous Conservative government, and had fallen to 213 in July 2024, when Labour won the general election. A year later, in July 2025, 210 asylum hotels were in use—a net decrease of three under Labour.

Ms McMorrin’s claim is similar to others we’ve heard from Labour politicians in recent months.