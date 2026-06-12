Are the Conservatives or Labour responsible for the fall in net migration?

What was claimed The government has cut net migration by 80%. Our verdict This isn’t quite right. Net migration fell by an estimated 82% between its peak in the year ending March 2023, and the year ending December 2025. The fall since the year ending June 2024, just before Labour took office, is 74%, and experts say this may be due to policies enacted under the Conservatives as well as under Labour.

What was claimed Legal migration figures have come down due to policies that were brought in under the tail end of the last Conservative government. Our verdict We don’t know for sure exactly which factors have driven the fall in net migration, though the ONS says the most recent fall in immigration “may be partly” because of immigration rule changes that were brought in both in 2024 under the Conservatives and in 2025 under Labour.

“The figures that we saw a couple of weeks ago, where we saw that legal migration figures coming down, were due to the policies that were brought in under the tail end of the last Conservative government where we put a restriction on visas. So these things do take a time to sort of filter through, so that's why we've seen that come down.” Michael Winstanley –

“The government has cut net migration by 80%. I'm not sure the Conservatives should be taking credit for this, it's happened on this government's watch." Andy Burnham –

During a BBC debate ahead of the Makerfield by-election earlier this week, the Conservative candidate Michael Winstanley and the Labour and Co-operative candidate (and Mayor of Greater Manchester) Andy Burnham made seemingly contrasting claims about migration figures. Mr Burnham said the Labour government “has cut net migration by 80%”. But this is not quite right. Net migration fell by an estimated 82% between its peak in the year ending March 2023 and the year ending December 2025 (the year covered by the most recent available figures). The estimated fall since the year ending June 2024, just before Labour took office, is 74%, and experts say this may be due to policies enacted under the Conservatives as well as under Labour Mr Burnham also challenged Mr Winstanley’s claim that the recent fall in “legal migration figures” is “due to the policies that were brought in under the tail end of the last Conservative government”.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

What’s happened with net migration? Since the UK formally left the EU it has been responsible for its own migration policies. After decreasing during the Covid-19 pandemic, net migration increased between 2021 and the year ending March 2023, when it reached a record high of 944,000. It has fallen since, and the latest figures show net migration in the year ending December 2025 was 117,000—a fall of 82% compared to this peak. This figure has been referenced by the Prime Minister and the home secretary in recent weeks.