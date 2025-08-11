How many asylum hotels have been closed under Labour?

Almost all of this decrease took place before Labour came into government. In its first year in office Labour reduced the number of hotels used to house asylum seekers by a net of three, from 213 in July 2024 to 210 in July 2025.

We’ve already brought the number of asylum hotels down from 400 at the peak of the previous government to 200 now.

On Sky News this morning victims minister Alex Davies-Jones MP claimed the number of hotels being used to house asylum seekers has been reduced “from 400 at the peak of the previous government to 200 now”.

Almost all of this decrease took place before Labour came into government in July 2024.

The Home Office’s annual report for 2024/25 states that the number of hotels in use to accommodate asylum seekers peaked at “over 400 in summer 2023”.

By the time Labour came into government in July 2024 there were 213 hotels in use, according to a response to a written parliamentary question provided by border security minister Dame Angela Eagle MP in March 2025.

And the Home Office confirmed to Full Fact last month that as of July 2025 210 hotels were in use.

This means that while it is true that the number of hotels in use has decreased by about 200 since peaking at over 400, only a net three fewer hotels were in use as of July 2025, compared to the number inherited by Labour.

The government does not routinely publish information on the number of hotels being used as contingency accommodation for asylum seekers, so precise figures for the number of hotels in use at specific points in time are not always available.

Our Government Tracker has more information about Labour’s progress towards its commitment to ending the use of asylum hotels.

Claims made without appropriate context and caveats can damage public trust. Caveats and context should always be included when claims are made, and oversights rectified when they occur.

We’ve contacted Ms Davies-Jones for comment and will update this fact check if we receive a response.