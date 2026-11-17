This isn’t correct based on the latest government data. 213 hotels were in use in July 2024, and the latest figures from the Home Office show “fewer than 160” are still in use.

Labour has closed roughly half the number of asylum hotels it inherited from the previous Conservative government.

“We’ve roughly closed half the asylum hotels that we inherited from the last government, but we want to close every single one of them.” Luke Pollard MP –

Last week defence minister Luke Pollard MP twice claimed that the government has closed half the asylum hotels that were in use when they took office.

In an interview on LBC [4:30] he said the government had “roughly closed half the asylum hotels that we inherited from the last government”, and made a similar claim on BBC Breakfast.

But this isn’t correct based on the latest available figures.

There were 213 asylum hotels in use when Labour entered government in July 2024. While the government doesn’t regularly publish updates on the number of asylum hotels that are in operation, in August 2026 the Home Office said “fewer than 160” were in use.

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This figure was used by Home Office minister Jo White MP in October, and on 13 November when Full Fact asked the Home Office how many asylum hotels are in use, it confirmed that “fewer than 160” is still its latest figure.

We asked Labour and the Ministry of Defence what Mr Pollard’s claim was based on and will update this article if we receive a response.

We’ve previously heard other government ministers claim that the number of asylum hotels has been halved under Labour. But these claims appear to compare the peak of 400 hotels in use in summer 2023 with the number in use at the time the claims were made—and credit that whole reduction to Labour.

In fact, most of the closures happened under the previous Conservative government. As we’ve explained before, the number of hotels in use had already fallen to 213 by the time Labour took office in July 2024, meaning around 187 closed in the Conservatives’ final year in government.

Between July 2024 and August 2026, at least 53 asylum hotels closed, though we don’t know exactly how many “fewer than 160” refers to.

Our Government Tracker is monitoring progress on the 2024 Labour manifesto pledge to “end asylum hotels” referenced by Mr Pollard on BBC Breakfast.

The number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels is approximately 46% lower than when Labour entered government, according to the latest available data. But this refers to the occupants of the hotels, not the buildings, and doesn’t mean that half of the hotels have closed.