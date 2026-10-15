Minister repeats incorrect claim about Labour’s asylum hotels record

During a debate in Parliament earlier this week junior Home Office minister Jo White MP claimed that the number of hotels being used to house asylum seekers “has fallen from 400 when we came into power to fewer than 160.”

This isn’t correct. The number of hotels in use peaked at “over 400 in summer 2023”, under the previous Conservative government, but had fallen to 213 by the time Labour came to power in July 2024.

The Home Office said in August 2026 that fewer than 160 hotels remained in use.

We’ve previously fact checked similar versions of this claim made by several Labour MPs and ministers.

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Labour has said it will close all remaining hotels being used to house asylum seekers by the end of this parliament. We’re monitoring the progress towards this commitment as part of our Government Tracker.