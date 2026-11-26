This video was made or edited with AI, though it appears to be based on imagery from a real protest in 2025.

A video circulating on Facebook with claims that it shows a march in London to demand tighter border controls was made or edited with AI.

The video appears to show a large crowd of people waving Union Jack flags as they march over Westminster Bridge, and has overlaid text saying: “STOP THE BOATS -IS BRITAIN LOSING CONTROL OF ITS BORDERS?”

It was shared in a post captioned: “People are taking to the streets with a clear message: they want stronger border controls and British rights protected.” (The profile which shared the post uses the words “Reimagined by AI” in an image on its page, but this may not have been seen by users only looking at the post itself.)

The clip contains several visual glitches which are typical of AI-generated content. Some of the flags appear distorted: one Welsh flag displays a red triangle instead of a dragon, and one St George's Cross doesn’t extend across the whole flag. Some flags also display garbled, nonsensical writing.

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Google’s SynthID detector told us both the visuals and the audio contain an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating that the video was made or edited with Google’s AI tools.

The video appears to be based on genuine imagery of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest that took place in London in September 2025. Many details in the clip match this photo from Getty Images, though the glitches noted above appear to be only present in the video.