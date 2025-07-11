Not all immigration removals count as ‘deportations’

What was claimed The government has deported 30,000 people in the last year. Our verdict Not quite. The government says 30,000 people have been returned, but this includes both enforced removals and voluntary returns, and so not all of them match the official definition of a “deportation”. Previous data releases have shown enforced removals are the minority. See the action taken as a result of this fact check.

What’s been claimed this time? On 10 July, Mr Healey told LBC: “We’ve also deported 30,000 people in the last year”. And a few weeks ago, apparently referring to the same figures, a Facebook post claimed: “Nearly 30,000 Migrants Deported Since Labour Took Office — 12% Rise on Last Year “Since the election, nearly 30,000 failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals, and immigration offenders have been deported — a 12% increase on last year.” These appear to refer to figures published on 22 May, when the government published a video and a press release that included some further statistics that match those in the Facebook post. The post also said: “foreign offender removals rose 14%”. The government has said that 4,436 foreign national offenders were removed between July 2024 and 22 May 2025 (a 14% increase on the same period a year before), but we don’t know how many of these returns were voluntary or enforced.

Previous data released by the government showed that between 5 July 2024 and 22 March 2025 a total of 24,103 returns were recorded—crucially, this includes both enforced and voluntary returns. Only 6,339 of these—26%—were “enforced returns of people with no legal right to remain in the UK”. Claims made using data without clear caveats or explanation run the risk of misleading people. If an MP makes a false or misleading claim on broadcast media they should take responsibility for ensuring it is appropriately corrected, and make efforts to ensure the correction is publicly available to anyone who might have heard the claim. False or misleading claims have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions.