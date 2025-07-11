Not all immigration removals count as ‘deportations’
11 July 2025
What was claimed
The government has deported 30,000 people in the last year.
Our verdict
Not quite. The government says 30,000 people have been returned, but this includes both enforced removals and voluntary returns, and so not all of them match the official definition of a “deportation”. Previous data releases have shown enforced removals are the minority.
Defence secretary John Healey said in an interview this week that the government has “deported” 30,000 people in the last year. And in recent weeks we’ve seen a similar claim on social media.
However, this isn’t quite right. We don’t know how many of these nearly 30,000 returns were enforced returns and how many left the UK voluntarily. Previous data releases by the government have shown that enforced returns—the category of returns that includes deportations—made up the minority.
As we’ve explained before, not all immigration returns meet the official definition of a “deportation”, which the Home Office states refers specifically to returns “which are enforced either following a criminal conviction, or when it is judged that a person’s removal from the UK is beneficial to the public good”.
What’s been claimed this time?
On 10 July, Mr Healey told LBC: “We’ve also deported 30,000 people in the last year”. And a few weeks ago, apparently referring to the same figures, a Facebook post claimed: “Nearly 30,000 Migrants Deported Since Labour Took Office — 12% Rise on Last Year
“Since the election, nearly 30,000 failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals, and immigration offenders have been deported — a 12% increase on last year.”
These appear to refer to figures published on 22 May, when the government published a video and a press release that included some further statistics that match those in the Facebook post.
The post also said: “foreign offender removals rose 14%”. The government has said that 4,436 foreign national offenders were removed between July 2024 and 22 May 2025 (a 14% increase on the same period a year before), but we don’t know how many of these returns were voluntary or enforced.
Previous data released by the government showed that between 5 July 2024 and 22 March 2025 a total of 24,103 returns were recorded—crucially, this includes both enforced and voluntary returns. Only 6,339 of these—26%—were “enforced returns of people with no legal right to remain in the UK”.
Claims made using data without clear caveats or explanation run the risk of misleading people. If an MP makes a false or misleading claim on broadcast media they should take responsibility for ensuring it is appropriately corrected, and make efforts to ensure the correction is publicly available to anyone who might have heard the claim. False or misleading claims have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions.
