Video of migrant saying he wants money, free house and English woman has been edited

What was claimed
A video shows a migrant saying “I want my money and my free house and English woman, it’s my dream”.
Our verdict
This video has been altered. In the original clip the man is speaking Arabic and does not say this.
What was claimed
A video shows a migrant saying “I want my money and my free house and English woman, it’s my dream”.
Our verdict
This video has been altered. In the original clip the man is speaking Arabic and does not say this.
A video of a migrant appearing to say “I want my money and my free house and English woman, it’s my dream” has been shared thousands of times online.
But the clip has been edited—the original version doesn’t show the man saying this.
The original video was posted by the Associated Press (AP) in February 2024 and shows a Sudanese refugee in Tunisia reacting to the Albanian parliament ratifying a migration deal with Italy. The man is speaking in Arabic and AP reports him as saying “we need safety and security because we don't know what will happen to us in Albania”. He makes no mention of England in the clip.
The video has been widely shared across Facebook, Instagram and X, with some posts captioned: “mass migration must be stopped, and millions must go back”.
The start of the edited clip visually matches the timecode 01:00 of the original video. As well as the altered audio, the man’s mouth and gestures are also changed in the fake version, as well as the position of the other men around him.
We’ve not seen any footage posted by genuine news outlets of this man that matches the edited clip.
Before sharing content like this that you come across online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this video has been altered. In the original clip the man is speaking Arabic and does not mention England.
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