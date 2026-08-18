Video of migrant saying he wants money, free house and English woman has been edited

This video has been altered. In the original clip the man is speaking Arabic and does not say this.

A video shows a migrant saying “I want my money and my free house and English woman, it’s my dream”.

A video of a migrant appearing to say “I want my money and my free house and English woman, it’s my dream” has been shared thousands of times online.

But the clip has been edited—the original version doesn’t show the man saying this.

The original video was posted by the Associated Press (AP) in February 2024 and shows a Sudanese refugee in Tunisia reacting to the Albanian parliament ratifying a migration deal with Italy. The man is speaking in Arabic and AP reports him as saying “we need safety and security because we don't know what will happen to us in Albania”. He makes no mention of England in the clip.