Reform corrects claim that ‘rising’ share of Universal Credit went to foreign nationals

What was claimed Department for Work and Pensions data shows the share of Universal Credit paid to foreign nationals rose to 15.5% in January 2026. Our verdict Incorrect. This figure refers to the proportion of people on Universal Credit in January 2026 who were non-British/Irish citizens, which had been falling since 2024. We don’t know exactly what proportion of expenditure this group accounted for.

“Department for Work and Pensions data shows the share of Universal Credit paid to foreign nationals rose to 15.5% in January 2026.” Reform UK –

Reform UK has corrected part of its welfare proposals plan published earlier this week. The Making Welfare Work plan claimed government data showed the share of Universal Credit paid to foreign nationals “rose to 15.5% in January 2026”. This isn’t correct. 15.5% was the proportion of people on Universal Credit in January 2026 who are not British or Irish citizens, but this figure has been falling since 2024, not rising. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) publishes data showing the number of people on Universal Credit each month broken down by their immigration status. This data is available dating back to April 2022. The latest figures when Reform announced its plan showed that in January 2026 approximately 1.3 million, or 15.5%, of the roughly 8.4 million people on Universal Credit did not have British or Irish citizenship or right of abode. This assumes a small number with unknown immigration status are foreign nationals, as it seems Reform did.

Join 74,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

This was actually the lowest proportion across the entire period for which these figures are available, and the percentage has been falling consistently since June 2024, when 17.5% of people on Universal Credit (UC) didn’t have British or Irish citizenship or right of abode. Figures published on 18 August have revised the proportion in January 2026 down further to 15.2%. These figures look at immigration status, not country of birth, so the figures for British and Irish citizens will include people who have become British citizens after moving here from abroad. They also probably overstate the number of foreign nationals to some extent, because the DWP itself notes that an unknown number of foreign claimants will have become British citizens without their benefit records being updated. After we emailed Reform with questions about the 15.5% figure, the policy document changed to say the share “was 15.5%” instead of “rose to 15.5%”. This is better but still not quite what this figure shows, as we’ll explain below.