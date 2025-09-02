How did small boat arrivals in August stack up against previous years?

False. The 3,567 people who arrived via small boat in August 2025 was only the lowest for that month since 2021, when 3,053 people were recorded. The 56 boats that arrived last month was the lowest number since 2019.

Small boat crossing numbers in August were lower than any August previously.

The number of small boat crossings last month was not “lower than any August previously”, despite what was claimed by the home secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday morning.

When challenged over “record numbers of people” coming to the UK via small boat crossings on BBC Breakfast [1:39:40], Ms Cooper said “the numbers for August were better, they were lower than any August previously”.

She also told Sky News: “The number of people crossing in August was lower than in previous Augusts”.

That’s not correct for either the number of people crossing in small boats or the number of boats making crossings.

The number of people making crossings was the lowest August total since 2021, while the number of boats was the lowest for that month since 2019.

