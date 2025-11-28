Our Government Tracker’s verdict on whether Labour has broken its manifesto commitments on tax
This week’s Budget has prompted lots of debate about whether the chancellor has broken or kept Labour’s manifesto commitments on tax. We wrote about this in detail in our fact check on Wednesday.
We’ve now updated our Government Tracker to reflect the news from the Budget—and we’re rating elements of Labour’s overarching pledge on tax as ‘Not kept’, even though the government has claimed to have kept “every single one” of its commitments.
In full, the headline pledge on tax in Labour’s 2024 election manifesto reads: “Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.”
Exactly how this pledge should be interpreted has been the subject of much debate. There’s a lot to unpick, so our Government Tracker has been monitoring progress on four different elements of this promise separately—the commitments on income tax, National Insurance and VAT, as well as the wider commitment to “not increase taxes on working people”.
As a result of measures announced in this week’s Budget, we’re now rating the pledge to not increase taxes on working people as ‘Not kept’, because extending the freeze on income tax and National Insurance thresholds means that from April 2028 people will pay more in these taxes than they otherwise would have done. That’s a point the government itself has acknowledged, with the chancellor saying that the thresholds freeze extension “will mean that working people pay a bit more”.
We’re also rating the pledge to not increase National Insurance as ‘Not kept’, because although the government has argued Labour’s manifesto commitment to “not increase National Insurance” only applied to rates, the manifesto didn’t actually specify this, and the changes clearly mean many “working people” will pay more National Insurance in their payslips.
We’ve struggled to find an appropriate rating for the pledge to not increase income tax, because of the confusion around its original scope. There’s been no increase in the headline rates of income tax in people’s payslips, which is what Labour says the pledge applies to (and the wording of the manifesto does specifically mention “rates”).
But extending threshold freezes will mean “working people” pay more tax that they otherwise would have, and the chancellor has previously appeared to say this could breach Labour’s manifesto commitments. For now, we’ve ended up rating this pledge as ‘Unclear or disputed’.
And finally, because there have been no changes to VAT (aside from some specific changes in eligibility for VAT relief, and applying VAT to private school fees), we’re continuing to rate the pledge to not increase VAT as ‘Appears on track’.
Two government ministers correct errors after Full Fact interventions
We’re grateful to minister without portfolio, Anna Turley MP, and under-secretary of state in the Wales Office, Anna McMorrin MP, for correcting immigration-related errors after we got in touch.
Ms Turley, who is also chair of the Labour party, deleted a Facebook post that inaccurately claimed 50,000 people had been “deported” since Labour came into office. As our fact check about an earlier set of ad hoc data explained, the figure she used referred to the total number of immigration returns, which includes both voluntary returns as well as enforced returns (the category which includes deportations).
According to the Home Office, between 1 July 2024 and 31 October 2025, 48,560 returns were recorded, 36,031 (74%) of which were voluntary. We don’t know exactly how many of the 12,529 enforced returns during this period matched the official definition of a deportation.
Ms McMorrin corrected claims about asylum hotels that she made last month in two separate answers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. She originally said that “hotel use has nearly halved since the last election” and “... in the past year we have halved the use of hotels”. The written record has now been corrected to say that hotel use “has halved since its peak in the summer of 2023”.
The number of asylum hotels peaked at over 400 under the previous Conservative government, but had fallen to 213 when Labour took office in July 2024. As our fact check explains, the number of asylum hotels in use declined by a net of three during Labour’s first year in office.
Ms McMorrin’s correction was in line with the ministerial code, which states: “It is of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.”
Deputy PM corrects the record after military homes error during PMQs
We are pleased to report that deputy prime minister David Lammy MP has published a ministerial correction after being contacted by Full Fact about an error he made during Prime Minister’s Questions on 5 November 2025.
During an exchange with Labour MP Leigh Ingham about the treatment of armed forces personnel, Mr Lammy said: “4,000 military homes, that’s nine out of every ten, are going to be upgraded”.
However, there are currently 47,600 Service Family Accommodation homes in the UK, 40,000 of which are set to be improved—not 4,000, as Mr Lammy suggested.
Following a request from Full Fact, he has corrected the record to acknowledge he should have said 40,000 homes were to be upgraded, rather than 4,000.
Although this may appear a minor or inadvertent error, it is important that politicians are held to account for the statements they make, and incorrect information is removed from the record or flagged whenever possible. Ministers should correct false or misleading claims made in Parliament as soon as possible in keeping with the Ministerial Code, which states that they should correct “any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity”.
We are grateful to Mr Lammy for taking action to correct the record in this instance. This represents best practice, and stands in contrast with the many correction requests we regularly make to government ministers and opposition politicians that receive no response.
First SNP correction made following Full Fact request
We’re grateful to SNP MP Chris Law, who deleted a Facebook post that mixed up the number of people and the number of cases on the NHS England waiting list.
He was the first SNP MP in the current parliament that we asked to correct something. We previously asked 12 MPs from other parties to correct similar waiting list errors. So far, five of these have done so, but seven have not.
Our AI tools found a post by Mr Law last month which originally said: “There are over 7 million people on waiting lists in England, more than Scotland’s population.” In fact, as you can see in our explainer, the number of people on the waiting list was most recently reported to be 6.26 million. They were involved in around 7.41 million cases. The figures differ as some people are awaiting treatment for more than one thing.
NHS England began to publish an estimate for the number of people on the waiting list in November 2023. Since then, we have taken action many times to address confusion between estimates for the number of people and the number of cases.
Ministers repeat misleading and unevidenced claims on immigration
On BBC Question Time last Thursday (23 October) care minister Stephen Kinnock MP claimed “since we came into power, we have deported 35,000 people from this country”.
That’s not quite right. It’s true there were 35,052 immigration returns during Labour’s first year in government—but not all immigration returns meet the official definition of a ‘deportation’.
The majority of the 35,052 returns were voluntary returns. Enforced returns—the category which includes deportations—accounted for a minority (9,115 or 26%) of the total returns that took place between 5 July 2024 and 4 July 2025, according to ad hoc data published by the government in July.
We don’t know how many of the enforced returns were classified as deportations—we’ve asked the government about this several times but have not received a response.
A similar claim was also made by housing secretary Steve Reed MP on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday. He said: “35,000 people who have no right to be in the country have been deported, that’s a record.”
As we’ve previously explained, based on official government data neither the overall number of immigration returns nor the number of enforced returns carried out during Labour’s first year in office is a record for a 12-month period.
And on Question Time last week, Mr Kinnock also claimed: “We have cut the number of asylum hotels from 400 to 200.”
While it’s true that the number of hotels being used to house asylum seekers fell from over 400 at its peak in the summer of 2023 to 210 as of July this year, almost all of this decrease took place while the Conservatives were still in government.
In its first year in office Labour reduced the number of hotels by a net of three, from 213 in July 2024 to 210 in July 2025.
We’ve written about similar claims from government ministers several times previously. We’ve contacted Mr Kinnock and Mr Reed to ask them to correct the record, and will update this blog post if we receive a reply.
What did James Cleverly say about China when he was foreign secretary?
In the House of Commons today, following discussion of the collapsed China spy case, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and shadow housing secretary James Cleverly clashed over comments Mr Starmer attributed to Mr Cleverly during his tenure as foreign secretary in 2023.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Starmer said: “The then-foreign secretary […] gave a speech at Mansion House. It was called ‘Our Position on China’, setting out the government’s policy. He said in that speech, summing up China as a threat in one word would be—his words—impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise.”
In a Point of Order just after PMQs concluded, Mr Cleverly suggested that Mr Starmer had misquoted his remarks.
He said: “It has been said that I, in a speech at Mansion House, said that describing China as a threat was impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise. The quote was that describing China as one word, or our policy in one word, is impossible, impractical and most importantly unwise. And […] in that speech I went on to say that our policy first: ‘We will strengthen our national security protections wherever Beijing’s actions pose a threat to our people or prosperity’, and I finished by saying ‘And when there are tensions with other objectives we will always put our national security first’.”
In April 2023, Mr Cleverly made a speech at Mansion House, the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London.
In it, he said: “I’m often asked to express that policy in a single phrase, or sum up China itself in one word, whether ‘threat’, or ‘partner’, or ‘adversary’. And I want to start by explaining why that is impossible, impractical and—most importantly—unwise.”
He also went on to say, as he repeated during today’s Point of Order: “We will strengthen our national security protections wherever Beijing’s actions pose a threat to our people or prosperity”, and “when there are tensions with other objectives, we will always put our national security first”.
The full transcript of the Mansion House speech, therefore, does suggest the specific remarks from Mr Cleverly referred to by Mr Starmer were more generally about the difficulty of summing up China in one word—Mr Cleverly suggested the word in question could be “threat” or “partner”, not just “threat”, as Mr Starmer implied.
We’ve contacted Number 10 for comment, and will update this blog post if we receive a reply.
Daily Mail corrects report about Reform UK’s disputed immigration savings
An article published by the Daily Mail last week claimed that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP said ending Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) for migrants would “save £234 billion that would be paid out in benefits for them and their dependants in the coming decades”.
This is not what this figure refers to, and we’re grateful to the Daily Mail for correcting its article after we got in touch. The figure is actually Reform UK’s estimate of the overall net savings to taxpayers, not just on benefits—though the figure is disputed and based on a now-withdrawn think tank estimate.
Full Fact understands the reference in the Daily Mail’s story was based on an opinion column written by Mr Farage for the Mail last month, in which he said: “Under Reform, welfare will only be for UK citizens. No foreign nationals will be entitled to any benefits. Our changes will save British taxpayers at least £234 billion over the lifetime of these migrants.”
On 22 September, in a press conference outlining his party’s policy to end ILR, and in doing so prevent foreign nationals from claiming benefits, both Mr Farage and head of Reform UK’s Department of Government Efficiency Zia Yusuf referred to this figure as the amount migrants would cost the UK. But we’ve not found any evidence of Mr Farage directly saying this figure referred solely to benefits payments.
The £234 billion figure comes from a report published earlier this year by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), which the think tank has subsequently withdrawn. In a press release the CPS said: “After the CPS’ report was published, the Office for Budget Responsibility revised their definitions of some of the fiscal data contained within our report, meaning that the overall cost estimates should no longer be used.”
The now-withdrawn £234 billion was not an estimate of the cost of benefits payments to migrants, but rather an estimate of the net lifetime fiscal cost of the roughly 800,000 migrants the CPS estimated could receive ILR in the coming years.
The CPS told Full Fact that benefits payments would “constitute only a fraction” of this estimated cost. Because the £234 billion figure has now been withdrawn, we’ve not looked at how much of this estimate might be due to benefits payments. The CPS said it plans to publish updated figures based on the revised data “in due course”.
Net lifetime fiscal cost estimates take into account the contribution a person may be expected to make to public finances over their lifetime (through paying taxes), as well as the amount they may be expected to cost the government (through accessing public services, including the welfare system but also other things like healthcare and education).
The government does not routinely publish data on the amount spent on welfare payments for migrants (and it’s worth noting that different people may have different definitions of who this group includes). But data obtained earlier this year by Conservative MP Neil O’Brien reportedly showed that a total of £941 million in Universal Credit payments was made to households with at least one foreign national in March 2025
New government minister makes incorrect claim about number of deportations
This morning in an interview on LBC, recently appointed migration and citizenship minister Mike Tapp MP claimed that “deportations are up to 35,000 now”.
But this isn’t correct. As we’ve explained several times before, there were 35,052 immigration returns during Labour’s first year in government—but not all immigration returns meet the official definition of a ‘deportation’.
The majority of the 35,052 returns were voluntary returns. Enforced returns—the category which includes deportations—accounted for a minority (9,115 or 26%) of the total returns that took place between 5 July 2024 and 4 July 2025, according to ad hoc data that was published by the government last month.
We don’t know how many of the enforced returns were classified as deportations—we’ve asked the government about this several times but have not received a response.
In other interviews this morning on Sky News and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme [2:27:48], Mr Tapp said there had been 35,000 “deportations and removals”.
When asked by Nick Ferrari in this morning’s LBC interview how many of the 35,000 returns were people who had crossed the Channel by small boat, Mr Tapp said it was “hard to put an exact figure on that”, and when asked again, said it was “really difficult to give that exact figure”.
While the ad hoc stats released by the government last month don’t contain a breakdown of how many of the 35,052 returns were people who had arrived by small boat, the latest release of regular data from the Home Office shows that 2,330, or about 7%, of the 35,833 voluntary and enforced returns that took place in the year ending June 2025 were of people who had arrived by small boat.
We’ve previously seen Mr Tapp claim that returns and deportations under Labour are at record levels. We’ve asked him about his latest claims and will update our blog if we receive a response.
Media correct asylum hotel claims, but government minister doesn’t
Sky News and the Guardian have both corrected claims about asylum hotels, after Full Fact got in touch.
A Sky News post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed: “Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp says the number of asylum hotels has risen since the general election in 2024, after claiming 200 were closed down in the nine months before.” However, according to the video clip in the post—and Hansard’s transcript of it—Mr Philp actually said that “the numbers in asylum hotels have actually gone up”.
After we flagged this mistake, Sky News added a reply to the post, saying: “EDIT: The wording in this post contains an error. It should read ‘the number of asylum seekers in hotels has risen’”.
And last week, after we got in touch, the Guardian removed an incorrect statement in its newsletter, which claimed that “the number of hotels used to house asylum seekers has halved in the year since Labour took power”. In a correction note the Guardian said the inaccurate claim was based on a statement made by a government minister. The government has not yet corrected this claim when asked.
We’ve also asked the Home Office to correct minister Lord Hanson’s claim on LBC, detected by our AI tools, that: “We’ve halved the number of hotels that were in use at the peak of the Tory government’s hotel use.” The Home Office hasn’t yet responded.
As our fact check explained, figures show that in its first year in office Labour reduced the number of hotels used to house asylum seekers by a net of three—from 213 to 210. Government data shows that the number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels went up between June 2024 and June 2025 (the period broadly covering Labour’s first year in government).
Reform UK claims about the number of people in the UK illegally
With the Reform UK party conference underway in Birmingham today, we’ve heard a couple of senior figures from the party make claims about the number of people who are in the UK illegally.
On BBC Breakfast [34.15], the head of Reform UK’s department of government efficiency Zia Yusuf claimed: “There are north of a million people in this country illegally, at least—the real number’s probably higher than that. There are north of around 600,000 men who are in this country illegally.”
And addressing the conference this afternoon, party chair David Bull said: “We believe there are over one million people in this country who do not have the right to remain.”
It’s not immediately clear what these estimates are based on—we’ve asked Reform UK, and will update this blog if we receive a response.
But as we’ve written before, we don’t know with any certainty how many people are in the UK without the right to be here. The University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory has warned that studies attempting to put a number on the UK’s unauthorised migrant population should be treated with caution due to large margins of error.
Neither the Home Office nor the Office for National Statistics (ONS) currently publish estimates of the UK’s total irregular migrant population, and in a 2019 report the ONS said: “By its very nature, it is extremely difficult to know the exact size of the illegally resident population and due to the challenges in making reliable estimates the government has not produced any official estimates since the mid-2000s.”
It’s possible that today’s Reform UK claims may have been based on a study published by the Pew Research Center think tank in 2019, which estimated there were between 800,000 and 1.2 million unauthorised migrants in the UK in 2017, 48% of whom it estimated were male. This would produce an upper estimate of around 576,000 men in the UK without the right to be here. Mr Yusuf has previously referred to a figure of 1.2 million when talking about the number of people who are “here in this country illegally”.
However, as we wrote last month, the Pew Research Center has since acknowledged its methodology was flawed, and subsequently revised its estimate to a lower range of 700,000-900,000.
In any event, these figures and indeed most estimates of the UK’s unauthorised population are several years old and so are not necessarily representative of the true number in 2025.