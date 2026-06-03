Cost of living protest video is AI generated

What was claimed A video shows a large protest in the UK and features an interview with a man from the crowd complaining about the cost of living, immigration and NHS waiting lists. Our verdict The video is fake. Both the audio and video contain a SynthID watermark showing they have been made with AI tools, the footage includes visual glitches and does not match the real geography of London.

A video which appears to show a huge protest and a man giving an interview criticising the cost of living isn’t real—it’s been created with artificial intelligence (AI). The clip has gathered over three thousand reactions and hundreds of shares on Facebook, and has the caption “Not a politician. Not a journalist. Just a real man from the crowd saying what every working family in this country feels every single day”. It features an aerial shot of streets filled with people, many holding banners and flags, and the noise of a crowd chanting something indecipherable.

The video then cuts to an interview with a man, apparently standing in front of protesters holding signs, who says: “Honestly, bills are through the roof. Energy, food, everything. And meanwhile, the immigration system is just too open. People are genuinely frustrated; this government has let us down.” The video caption references 2025, but the clip itself was shared this year on 21 May.

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