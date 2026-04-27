Video claiming to show 500-strong anti-government protest in Birmingham is AI

What was claimed A video shows more than 500 people gathering in Birmingham to protest against the government. Our verdict This footage is not genuine; it has been generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

A video which has gained thousands of reactions on Facebook with claims it shows hundreds gathered for an anti-government protest in Birmingham is fake. The footage, which appears to have been filmed from the air, shows a large crowd holding banners and Union Jack flags. They appear to have gathered in a public square near the Library of Birmingham which is visible in the background. It was shared on 20 April with the caption: “More than 500 people have gathered in Birmingham to protest against the government, with demonstrators holding flags and banners as the situation continues to develop.”

But this clip, which has been liked more than 6,800 times, isn’t genuine. It’s been generated with artificial intelligence (AI). We found both the visuals and the audio, which seems to be noise of a crowd chanting, contain SynthID, an invisible watermark that appears in content created or altered with Google’s AI tools.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

The presence of a watermark alone can't tell us whether AI was used to completely generate something new or modify existing content, but in this case there are other clues that strongly suggest the clip was entirely created with AI. These include buses and cars travelling backwards, nonsensical writing on some of the visible protest signs, and some groups of people appearing to blur and glitch unnaturally. Additionally the location it seems to depict in central Birmingham doesn’t match the genuine layout and geography of Centenary Square, next to the recognisable Library of Birmingham.