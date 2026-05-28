Tony Blair’s son does not run a company being paid £100 billion to develop digital ID

What was claimed
Tony Blair’s son has a company which is being paid £100 billion to develop and monitor digital IDs.
Our verdict
False. The company founded by Euan Blair, Multiverse, has confirmed it has no involvement in the development of any digital ID scheme.
False claims that a company run by Sir Tony Blair’s son will be paid £100 billion to “develop and monitor” digital IDs have been circulating online.
Posts making the claims on X and Facebook have been shared thousands of times. They include an image of the former Labour prime minister as well as a picture of his son, Euan Blair, alongside a caption saying: “This is a picture of Tony Blair and his son, who as it turns out just happens to have a company that will be paid £ 100 billion to develop and monitor .....DIGITAL I.Ds !!”
We fact checked a similar claim in September, that Multiverse—Euan Blair’s company—had been chosen to run the government’s new digital ID scheme.
Both the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and Multiverse told us at the time that claims that Multiverse would be developing digital ID were false.
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The government announced last September that it would implement a mandatory digital ID scheme to prove the right to work in the UK by the end of the parliament.
However, in January 2026 it rolled back on this, confirming that digital IDs will not be mandatory for right to work checks, although it continues to progress a voluntary digital identification scheme.
A spokesperson for Multiverse confirmed to Full Fact that the company still has “no involvement” in the development or monitoring of any digital ID scheme, and there is “no truth in the claims” circulating online.
Additionally, Multiverse does not develop software itself, but partners with employers to “upskill their workforces” in tech, data and AI through its apprenticeship programmes.
Sir Tony, along with his think tank the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, has publicly advocated for the introduction of a digital ID scheme.
It’s important to consider whether information you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing it. Our toolkit provides some advice about how to do this.