Tony Blair’s son does not run a company being paid £100 billion to develop digital ID

What was claimed Tony Blair’s son has a company which is being paid £100 billion to develop and monitor digital IDs. Our verdict False. The company founded by Euan Blair, Multiverse, has confirmed it has no involvement in the development of any digital ID scheme.

False claims that a company run by Sir Tony Blair’s son will be paid £100 billion to “develop and monitor” digital IDs have been circulating online. Posts making the claims on X and Facebook have been shared thousands of times. They include an image of the former Labour prime minister as well as a picture of his son, Euan Blair, alongside a caption saying: “This is a picture of Tony Blair and his son, who as it turns out just happens to have a company that will be paid £ 100 billion to develop and monitor .....DIGITAL I.Ds !!”

We fact checked a similar claim in September, that Multiverse—Euan Blair’s company—had been chosen to run the government’s new digital ID scheme. Both the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and Multiverse told us at the time that claims that Multiverse would be developing digital ID were false.