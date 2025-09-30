Has Euan Blair’s company Multiverse been chosen to run the government’s new digital ID scheme?

This isn’t true, according to both the government and Multiverse, which is an “upskilling company”, not a software developer. The government has not announced any partner for the project.

Multiverse, a company founded by Tony Blair’s son Euan, has been chosen to run the government’s new digital ID scheme.

Viral social media posts are claiming that a company founded by the son of former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has been chosen to develop the government’s proposed digital ID scheme.

But this isn’t true, according to both the government and the company in question, Multiverse, and we’ve seen absolutely no other evidence to support the claims.

One post says: “Multiverse, the Company chosen to produce the UK's Digital ID app was founded by Euan Blair. Yep, the SON of former Labour PM TONY BLAIR. You couldn't make this up !!! #EnoughIsEnough.”

Another says: “Now the whole thing comes a bit merkier. Euan Blair son of Tony owns the company Multiverse that is developing the £1.7 billion app for the Digital ID. Mmm, the plot thickens.”

One similar claim on X had almost 10,000 reposts and over a million views.

Although Sir Tony himself, along with his non-profit organisation the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, has publicly advocated for the introduction of such a scheme, there is no evidence of his son Euan having any involvement in the government’s plans to implement digital IDs in the UK by the end of the decade.

The government announcement of the digital ID scheme makes no mention of the involvement of Multiverse or any other third party company. It states that it will build on “work already underway to roll out a GOV.UK digital wallet”. That project is being run by the Government Digital Service, a division which sits within the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Although the scheme has been officially announced, it is still at an early stage and will be subject to a public consultation later this year.

In any case, Multiverse, which Euan Blair founded in 2016, does not develop software. Instead it partners with employers to upskill their workforces in tech, data and AI through its apprenticeship programmes.

Multiverse told Full Fact there's “no truth” in the claims, while DSIT also said the claims are false. It’s understood the government expects digital ID to be designed, built and run by an in-house team, not outsourced to external suppliers, although there has been some media speculation about whether the scheme may create opportunities for other tech firms.

It’s important to consider whether information you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing it. Our toolkit provides some advice about how to do this.