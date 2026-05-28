Video of Keir Starmer responding to criticism of the government is AI-generated

What was claimed
A video shows Sir Keir Starmer responding to criticism of his government by TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle.
Our verdict
False. While this video contains a real clip of Mr Kyle, Mr Starmer’s response is AI-generated.
What was claimed
A video shows Sir Keir Starmer responding to criticism of his government by TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle.
Our verdict
False. While this video contains a real clip of Mr Kyle, Mr Starmer’s response is AI-generated.
A video shared on Facebook seemingly showing Sir Keir Starmer reacting to recent criticism of his government by TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle was generated with AI.
In the clip, Mr Starmer appears to say he takes “great exception to the facts and figures quoted by Jeremy Kyle in this video”, before genuine footage from a recent TalkTV broadcast featuring Mr Kyle plays. Mr Starmer then appears to make comments critical of his own government and its record.
The footage of Mr Starmer appears to be based on a genuine video released by Downing Street last September, in which he made comments on the recognition of the State of Palestine.
At no point in this real video does Mr Starmer make any of the comments included in the one that was shared on Facebook.
In the video being shared, Mr Starmer’s lips have been edited to make it look as though he’s speaking the words included in the audio, but on occasion his mouth appears blurry—a tell-tale sign a video has been poorly lip-synced.
While the video may have been created as satire, and some of those leaving comments recognise it as AI, others seem to have taken it at face value. The caption of the video states: “He just does not get it which is the worrying bit”.
It’s important to consider whether what you see on social media comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source before sharing. Our Full Fact toolkit and guides to spotting AI-generated images and videos can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as satire because this video depicts an AI-generated Keir Starmer.
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