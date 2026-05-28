Video of Keir Starmer responding to criticism of the government is AI-generated

False. While this video contains a real clip of Mr Kyle, Mr Starmer’s response is AI-generated.

A video shared on Facebook seemingly showing Sir Keir Starmer reacting to recent criticism of his government by TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle was generated with AI.

In the clip, Mr Starmer appears to say he takes “great exception to the facts and figures quoted by Jeremy Kyle in this video”, before genuine footage from a recent TalkTV broadcast featuring Mr Kyle plays. Mr Starmer then appears to make comments critical of his own government and its record.

The footage of Mr Starmer appears to be based on a genuine video released by Downing Street last September, in which he made comments on the recognition of the State of Palestine.

At no point in this real video does Mr Starmer make any of the comments included in the one that was shared on Facebook.