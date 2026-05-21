Image of crowd doesn’t show last weekend’s Unite the Kingdom march

False. This image has been circulating online since at least February and contains a SynthID watermark, meaning it was either made or edited using Google’s AI tools.

An image of a large crowd shows people who attended the Unite the Kingdom march in May 2026.

An image of a large crowd has been shared on social media along with claims it shows people during last week’s Unite the Kingdom march.

But this isn’t true.

The image has been shared online since at least February, predating the march on 16 May. It also contains a Google SynthID, a digital watermark indicating it was either made or edited by Google’s AI tools.

Some people have also claimed the image instead shows crowds at a Shakira concert at Copacabana Beach, Brazil, but that’s also incorrect. This concert took place on 2 May, so the image also predates this event.