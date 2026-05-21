Image of crowd doesn’t show last weekend’s Unite the Kingdom march

An image of a large crowd has been shared on social media along with claims it shows people during last week’s Unite the Kingdom march.
But this isn’t true.
The image has been shared online since at least February, predating the march on 16 May. It also contains a Google SynthID, a digital watermark indicating it was either made or edited by Google’s AI tools.
Some people have also claimed the image instead shows crowds at a Shakira concert at Copacabana Beach, Brazil, but that’s also incorrect. This concert took place on 2 May, so the image also predates this event.
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Images that are AI-generated or miscaptioned to suggest they refer to a different event than the one they portray can persuade people to believe things are true when they are not.
Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a reliable source. Our Full Fact toolkit contains guides to help you do this.