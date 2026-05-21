Image of crowd doesn’t show last weekend’s Unite the Kingdom march

21 May 2026

What was claimed

An image of a large crowd shows people who attended the Unite the Kingdom march in May 2026.

Our verdict

False. This image has been circulating online since at least February and contains a SynthID watermark, meaning it was either made or edited using Google’s AI tools.

An image of a large crowd has been shared on social media along with claims it shows people during last week’s Unite the Kingdom march.

But this isn’t true.

The image has been shared online since at least February, predating the march on 16 May. It also contains a Google SynthID, a digital watermark indicating it was either made or edited by Google’s AI tools.

Some people have also claimed the image instead shows crowds at a Shakira concert at Copacabana Beach, Brazil, but that’s also incorrect. This concert took place on 2 May, so the image also predates this event.

False label on a Facebook post

Images that are AI-generated or miscaptioned to suggest they refer to a different event than the one they portray can persuade people to believe things are true when they are not.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a reliable source. Our Full Fact toolkit contains guides to help you do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this image was shared online before the May 2026 Unite the Kingdom march took place.

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