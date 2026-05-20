No, the UK Government’s X account hasn’t been suspended
Posts on social media are again falsely claiming that the UK’s Government’s official X account has been suspended by the platform’s owner, Elon Musk.
The Facebook posts include a screenshot of a suspended X account with the handle “@ukgov”. One caption claims the account was “shut down” after the UK Government left comments “threatening arrests for posts”.
This is not true. The official UK Government’s X account has the handle “@GOVUK” and has not been suspended.
One of the pages told us its post was a parody.
We saw similar false claims being shared in 2024. It’s important to consider whether what you see is accurate before sharing it online. Our toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the UK Government’s X account has not been suspended, and the account shown in these posts is a different user.