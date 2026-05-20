No, the UK Government’s X account hasn’t been suspended

Posts on social media are again falsely claiming that the UK’s Government’s official X account has been suspended by the platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

The Facebook posts include a screenshot of a suspended X account with the handle “@ukgov”. One caption claims the account was “shut down” after the UK Government left comments “threatening arrests for posts”.

This is not true. The official UK Government’s X account has the handle “@GOVUK” and has not been suspended.

One of the pages told us its post was a parody.