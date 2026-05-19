Video of 2025 Unite the Kingdom protest shared as last weekend’s march

What was claimed A video shows the Unite the Kingdom march that took place on 16 May 2026. Our verdict This footage is actually from the Unite the Kingdom march in September 2025.

Some social media posts about the Unite the Kingdom march that took place in London on Saturday 16 May have included old footage of the September 2025 march. Posts shared thousands of times across Facebook and Instagram show a large crowd crossing Westminster Bridge and are captioned “London today”, or claim to show footage from “just hours ago”.

The most recent Unite the Kingdom march route did not cross Westminster Bridge and was confined to the north of the River Thames. The 13 September 2025 march and rally, however, began on Stamford Street, just off the IMAX roundabout south of Waterloo Bridge, and did cross over Westminster Bridge. We also found the exact same clip being shared in September 2025.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.