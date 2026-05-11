More fake pictures of Nigel Farage in hospital circulate online

What was claimed
Recent pictures show Nigel Farage in hospital after surgery.
Our verdict
False. These images aren’t real, and there’s no evidence Mr Farage recently had a surgical procedure.
What was claimed
Recent pictures show Nigel Farage in hospital after surgery.
Our verdict
False. These images aren’t real, and there’s no evidence Mr Farage recently had a surgical procedure.
We’ve spotted more images being shared on social media supposedly showing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in hospital after surgery.
We wrote about similar fake images being posted online in February.
Although Mr Farage underwent back surgery in 2013 to treat injuries he sustained in a plane crash in May 2010, and spoke publicly about receiving non-surgical treatment in 2015, there’s no record of Mr Farage recently having a surgical procedure.
One Facebook post is captioned “GOOD NEWS from Nigel Farage — A heartfelt message after surgery”. It claims Mr Farage has “reportedly shared a major update on his health”, and is accompanied by two images supposedly showing the Reform leader in a hospital bed, as well as an image of stitching on a wound.
Another post appears to show Mr Farage in an ambulance with a sign that reads “I have late-stage leukemia. This might be my last post. Please pray for me”. The post is captioned: “MIDNIGHT MIRACLE: Nigel Farage Survives 12-Hour Emergency Surgery”. A web page it links to claims a statement has been issued on behalf of Mr Farage’s family.
But no such statements have been issued by Mr Farage or his family, and we’ve seen images which are very similar to those used in both posts but featuring different celebrities circulating online. There is absolutely no evidence to support the claim that Mr Farage has late-stage leukemia.
We often fact check fake images of politicians and public figures circulating on social media. Before sharing content like this, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because these pictures aren’t real and Nigel Farage hasn’t recently undergone surgery.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.