More fake pictures of Nigel Farage in hospital circulate online

Although Mr Farage underwent back surgery in 2013 to treat injuries he sustained in a plane crash in May 2010, and spoke publicly about receiving non-surgical treatment in 2015, there’s no record of Mr Farage recently having a surgical procedure.

One Facebook post is captioned “GOOD NEWS from Nigel Farage — A heartfelt message after surgery”. It claims Mr Farage has “reportedly shared a major update on his health”, and is accompanied by two images supposedly showing the Reform leader in a hospital bed, as well as an image of stitching on a wound.

Another post appears to show Mr Farage in an ambulance with a sign that reads “I have late-stage leukemia. This might be my last post. Please pray for me”. The post is captioned: “MIDNIGHT MIRACLE: Nigel Farage Survives 12-Hour Emergency Surgery”. A web page it links to claims a statement has been issued on behalf of Mr Farage’s family.