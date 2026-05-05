Are 10% of the UK’s asylum seekers being housed in Scotland?

This isn’t correct according to the latest figures, which show just over 6% of asylum seekers who are being supported by the UK government are housed in Scotland.

Leaflets from Reform UK landing on doorsteps during the Scottish parliament election campaign have claimed that “Scotland now houses 10% of UK asylum seekers”.

But that’s not correct according to the latest data from the Home Office, which shows that around 6% of asylum seekers receiving some sort of support from the government are housed in Scotland.

Asylum seekers in Scotland made up 6.2% of those receiving accommodation support from the UK government or “being housed” at 31 December 2025, and 6.3% of those receiving any type of support.

There were 6,688 asylum seekers living in Scotland in receipt of support from the UK government at the end of last year—6,416 of whom were receiving accommodation support, and 272 of whom received subsistence only support, meaning the government was providing them with assistance to pay for things like food, but was not providing their accommodation.