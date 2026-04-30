False claims Laura Kuenssberg clashed with Rupert Lowe on air shared online

The BBC has confirmed this content is fake. The picture accompanying the post contains an AI watermark.

Laura Kuenssberg called for Rupert Lowe’s microphone to be cut off in a heated interview on her Sunday programme, which led to Mr Lowe walking out.

A false post claiming to describe an argument between the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg and Rupert Lowe MP has been circulating online.

The post claims that an “explosive clash” took place on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show in which the presenter demanded that “SOMEONE CUT HIS MIC — IMMEDIATELY!”, with the MP eventually walking off the set, claiming that he wouldn’t be silenced.

None of this really happened. There is no evidence that Mr Lowe has even appeared on the programme, let alone been involved in any such clash. The BBC confirmed to Full Fact that the post is fake.

There are several other clues that suggest the claims are false.